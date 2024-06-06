Vietjet increases night flights to meet the rising travel demands

VIETNAM, June 6 - HCM CITY — Vietjet will increase numerous night flights on many domestic routes to meet the travel demands during the peak summer season, starting from June 10.

These flights departing between 1am and approximately 2.30am mainly focus on tourist routes to and from HCM City, Hà Nội, Đà Nẵng, Huế, Vinh, Nha Trang, and Hải Phòng. They are available for booking on Vietjet's website www.vietjetair.com, the Vietjet Air app and the airline's official sales channels.

Vietjet's night flight ticket prices will be lower than daytime ones to offer convenient options for passengers.

The total volume of Vietjet's night flights will increase by approximately 46 per cent compared to normal, equivalent to about 3,100 night flights across the entire flight network.

This summer, Vietjet will provide a total of 1.4 million tickets, equivalent to an increase of approximately 35 per cent in domestic supply, mainly to serve tourists wanting to travel on domestic routes.

For international routes, Vietjet has doubled the frequency of flights between Nha Trang and Busan (South Korea) to 14 round-trip flights per week and has increased the frequency on many international routes to meet rising demand during the summer.

This summer, local people and tourists can enjoy flying with Vietjet with promotional programmes offering tickets priced from zero đồng, Vietjet said.

Meanwhile, passengers purchasing round-trip Eco tickets from only zero đồng from now until June 10, 2024, on routes between Việt Nam and Australia, will receive an additional 20kg of checked baggage and a complimentary hot meal. — VNS