Taxation authority urges the implementation of e-invoices created from cash registers

VIETNAM, June 6 - HÀ NỘI — The General Department of Taxation requires effective implementation of tax management for electronic commerce activities (e-commerce) and electronic invoices (e-invoices) initiated from cash registers.

Following Government and Ministry of Finance directives to enhance tax collection and prevent tax evasion in e-commerce, solutions for electronic invoices from cash registers are being expanded. This helps individuals and businesses use electronic invoices efficiently and improve cost-effectiveness and management of systems, preventing tax losses in the retail sector. It supports consumer rights and contributes to the finance sector's digital transformation.

The Director General requires provincial and city tax departments and the Large Enterprise Tax Department to conduct comprehensive reviews and inspections of tax declarations, payments and electronic invoice usage by e-commerce businesses, online platforms, affiliate marketers, digital content providers, advertisers and software suppliers. Focus is on those conducting online and live-streaming sales.

From August 1, electronic invoices from cash registers must be implemented for golf course ticket sales and related services, as well as golfing apparel, equipment and accessories.

A plan for inspection and supervision will ensure business establishments’ understanding and compliance with tax regulations, promoting electronic invoices and preventing revenue losses. Tax department leaders and officials must propagate policies and legal regulations on tax declaration and electronic invoice usage to all relevant golf businesses.

The directive also includes evaluating tax management and planning for electronic invoices from cash registers for businesses generating revenue from tourist sites and entertainment activities, with reports due to the General Department of Taxation by August 1, 2024. — VNS