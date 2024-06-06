Petrol prices reduced on June 6

VIETNAM, June 6 - HÀ NỘI — Retail prices of petrol products were slashed starting 3pm on June 6 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Accordingly, the price of E5RON92 bio-fuel was cut by VNĐ618 per litre from the base price to be not higher than VNĐ21,141 (US$0.83) per litre, while that of RON95-III fell by VNĐ542 to VNĐ21,977 per litre at the maximum.

Meanwhile, diesel 0.05S is capped at VNĐ19,422 per litre, down VNĐ325 per litre. The kerosene price is not higher than VNĐ19,557 per litre, down VNĐ374 per litre.

Mazut oil 180CST 3.5S is now sold at no more than VNĐ17,285 per kg, down VNĐ253 per kg.

The two ministries also decided not to use the petrol price stabilisation fund this time.— VNS