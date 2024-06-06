Leading Early Learning Fellowship—A Professional Learning Series for Elementary School Administrators

As Maine elementary schools have added preschool programming and are promoting whole student approaches across the Pre-K -Grade 3 span, elementary principals have requested professional learning to support their work as educational leaders. The Maine Department of Education and several Maine educational organizations (listed below) have collaborated to design an exciting professional learning series to address identified needs and support professional growth. To date, the Leading Early Learning Fellowship series has supported three cohorts, one each year since 2021-22. We are pleased to announce that applications for the fourth cohort, 2024-25 school year, are now being accepted.

The fellowship provides participants with opportunities to deepen their knowledge of early learning pedagogy and best practices related to supporting students and teachers across Pre-K-3. Participants engage in a variety of modes of learning, from asynchronous modules to facilitated online professional learning communities to in-person gatherings.

“I really enjoyed the variety of materials and activities in which we were engaged–videos, utilizing the observation and reflection tools, and the readings. Also, it was a great group of people to interact with both online and in person,” said a participant from Cohort 3.

“Participating in the series has helped me to look at the decisions we make about our instructional programming and school community through the lens of early learning and what is developmentally appropriate for our youngest learners,” said a participant from Cohort 1.

If this opportunity interests you, please review the fellowship details in the informational guide. A link to apply for the series is included in the informational guide. The series will support up to 30 participants. Applications will be received through July 14, 2024. Once spaces are filled, a waiting list will be generated.

For additional information, please contact Lee Anne Larsen, Director of Early Learning at Maine DOE, leeann.larsen@maine.gov.

Leading Early Learning Partner Organizations

Maine Department of Education

Maine Roads to Quality Professional Development Network

Maine Association for the Education of Young Children

UMaine Center for Community Inclusion and Disability Studies