Generation Next Fertility Approved As 2024 NY Top Docs Practice

NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- NY Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Jesse Hade, Dr. Janelle Luk, Dr. Edward J. Nejat, and Dr. Serin Seckin for 2024. With locations in Manhattan and Hartsdale, the team at Generation Next Fertility encompasses a commitment to every patient's treatment and experience. Their mission is to provide individualized patient-centric quality care and innovative technologies to help their patients become parents.Jesse Hade, MD, FACOG is a board certified reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist as well as the Third Party Reproduction Director at Generation Next Fertility.To learn more about NY Top Doc, Dr. Jesse Hade please visit: https://nytopdocs.com/doctors/drjessehade/ Janelle Luk, MD, FACOG is the Medical Director and Co-Founder of Generation Next Fertility. She is a board certified reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist. Her areas of expertise include diminished ovarian reserve, infertility of unknown etiology, polycystic ovarian syndrome, and recurrent pregnancy loss.To learn more about NY Top Doc, Dr. Janelle Luk please visit: https://nytopdocs.com/doctors/drjanelleluk/ Edward J. Nejat, MD, MBA, FACOG is the Practice Director and Co-Founder of Generation Next Fertility. He is a board certified reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist who considers the doctor-patient relationship to be paramount.To learn more about NY Top Doc, Dr. Edward J. Nejat please visit: https://nytopdocs.com/doctors/dredwardnejat/ Serin Seckin, MD is the most recent addition to the Generation Next Fertility team. Her clinical and research interests include fertility preservation, ovarian aging, and the impact of endometriosis on fertility.To learn more about NY Top Doc, Dr. Serin Seckin please visit: https://nytopdocs.com/doctors/serin-seckin-md/ All four of these reviewed and approved physicians of Generation Next Fertility believe that each of their patients deserve only the highest level of compassion with an even greater chance of success in their treatment.