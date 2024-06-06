Log-hub, K2 Mobility, and WHU Join Forces to Accelerate Heavy-Duty Electric Vehicle Adoption in Logistics

e-Embraque, a new think-thank from Log-huh, WHU i K2 Mobility to retool heavy-duty vehicles and reduce CO2 emissions.

SCHINDELLEGI, SWITZERLAND, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Log-hub, a leading provider of AI-based Supply Chain Apps and expert data, analytics, and AI services; K2 Mobility GmbH, the company behind the dynamic charge-planning solution PANION; and the Chair of Logistics Management at WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management under Professor Stefan Spinler have launched a new initiative to accelerate the electrification and decarbonization of heavy electric vehicle fleets in the logistics industry.

The initiative, called e-Embarque, aims to help logistics companies overcome the challenges when adopting electric mobility by combining the technological and scientific capabilities, industry experience, and networks of these three expert parties. Despite heavy-duty vehicles accounting for only 2% of vehicles on European roads, they are responsible for 25% of carbon emissions in the transportation sector, highlighting the need for accelerated decarbonization efforts.

e-Embarque will focus on expanding real-life data and sound scientific analysis to foster fact-based discussion and decision-making when adopting e-mobility for logistics fleets. It will enable user companies to share and benefit from experiences and best practices when transforming logistics operations for e-mobility readiness and adoption, and it will help empower and encourage players in the logistics ecosystem to start the electrification of the transport industry now.

“We are excited to collaborate with K2 Mobility and WHU to accelerate the adoption of electric mobility in the logistics industry,” said Jan Sigmund, CEO of Log-hub. “By combining our expertise and resources, we aim at providing logistics companies with the tools and knowledge they need to successfully transition to electric vehicles and reduce their carbon footprint.”

One of the first activities of the initiative is establishing a platform for knowledge sharing and discussion on LinkedIn, with plans to expand to other platforms in the future. The initiative has also started publishing a ranking of European heavy-duty fleet operators, showcasing e-truck adoption by logistics leaders and their planned expansions and upscaling.

“Making commercial vehicle transportation sustainable is one of the most important topics of our time. The K2 Mobility team is proud and happy to be part of this initiative that will foster collaboration and the exchange of real-life experiences, information and ideas” said Markus Kroeger, co-founder of K2 Mobility. “If properly planned and executed, electric trucking can be more cost-effective than Diesel already today!”

The initiative is currently also working on joint propositions to help shippers and carriers plan and operate their electrified fleets.

About the partners

Headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland, Log-hub is a leading provider of AI-based Supply Chain Apps and expert data, analytics, and AI services dedicated to supply chain optimization. With a focus on turning supply chain data into actionable insights, Log-hub empowers businesses to achieve operational excellence, cost reduction, and sustainability enhancement.

For more information about Log-hub, its apps, and its services, please visit https://log-hub.com/ or contact support@log-hub.com

K2 Mobility GmbH is a Software-as-a-Service company based in Potsdam, Germany, that provides dynamic and integrated charge-planning and energy management solutions to fleet operators with heavy electric vehicles. Its PANION software suite is being used by market leading logistics and public transportation companies around the world.

For more information about K2 Mobility GmbH and its PANION software suite, please visit https://k2mobility.com/ or contact info@k2mobility.com

WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management is an internationally oriented, privately financed business school with university status located in Vallendar and Düsseldorf, Germany. WHU’s high level of research competence is the result of a focus on three fundamental research principles: quality, internationality, and relevance for teaching and practice.

For more information about WHU and the Chair of Logistics Management under Professor Stefan Spinler, please visit https://www.whu.edu/

