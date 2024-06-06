Think Consulting Joins Valtus Alliance, a Global Network of Leading Executive Interim Management Companies
The partnership will accelerate Think’s international growth in the $8 billion interim management market which is expanding at 10 to 15 percent a year.
By joining Valtus Alliance, we are growing our business opportunities and expanding into new international markets.”BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Think Consulting, a premier consulting firm dedicated to providing exceptional strategic leadership and business solutions, announced today that it is partnering with Valtus Alliance, an international network of leading executive interim management companies.
— Joe Poling, President and Chief Revenue Officer of Think Consulting
With its global reach and more than 60,000 interim managers, Valtus Alliance will create opportunities worldwide for Think, which offers management consulting services, project management, and human capital management services to companies in broadcasting, financial services, education, manufacturing, and government.
“By joining Valtus Alliance, we are growing our business opportunities and expanding into new international markets,” said Joe Poling, President and Chief Revenue Officer of Think Consulting. “We are delighted to deliver high-value services to our clients locally and globally and looking forward to continued success with Valtus.”
The executive interim management industry, which is valued at $8 billion, is growing 10 to 15 percent annually supported by strong underlying trends.
Aymeric Bas, Managing Partner International and Chief Revenue Officer at Valtus, said “Valtus Alliance ensures our clients with the same level of quality, engagement, and performance from Brazil to Singapore and from Stockholm to India. Companies need flexibility, leadership, and the right skills, at the right time to solve complex challenges. Our well-trained executives can step in to develop, restructure, or conduct a turnaround in any type of company, either in big groups, SMEs (Small and Mid-Sized Enterprises), or even start-ups.”
Founded in 2004, Think has been growing rapidly with its 150 employees. The consultancy was named to Inc Magazine’s 2023 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list for the third consecutive year.
About Valtus Alliance
Valtus Alliance is an international network of leading executive interim management companies, working together with common standards of excellence to handle complex situations worldwide. Valtus Alliance can implement customized, immediately operational management solutions in 15 countries: Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.
About Think: Your Trusted Partner for Strategic Leadership Solutions
Think Consulting, prides itself on being a premier consulting firm dedicated to providing exceptional strategic leadership and business solutions. Our comprehensive suite of services is designed to meet the dynamic needs of businesses across various industries, with a strong emphasis on delivering top-tier fractional C-suite and interim executive services. We love the challenge of what we do, and our clients recognize that passion. Our mission is to empower businesses with the leadership and strategic insight needed to thrive in today's competitive landscape. Whether you require part-time executive guidance or interim leadership during critical periods, our team of experienced professionals is here to support your success. For more information visit Think at https://thinkconsulting.com.
Bill Atkinson
Atkinson Strategic Comm
+1 443-797-4150
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn