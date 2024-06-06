Rare NRG1 Fusion Market Size in the 7MM was ~USD 37 million in 2023, estimated DelveInsight

Rare NRG1 Fusion Market Size

Rare NRG1 Fusion Market Size

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's “Rare NRG1 Fusion Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034” report delivers an in-depth understanding of Rare NRG1 Fusion, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Rare NRG1 Fusion market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Rare NRG1 Fusion Market Report

• Among the 7MM, the US accounted for the highest incident cases of NRG1 Fusion in 2023.

• In 2023, the total Incident cases of NRG1 Fusion were approximately 2,000 cases in the US, which is expected to grow during the forecast period.

• Among EU4 and the UK, Germany accounted for the highest number of NRG1 Fusion Incident cases, while Spain accounted for the least Incident cases.

• Among the stage-specific incident cases of NRG1 Fusion, metastatic cases contribute the most in the US.

• NSCLC accounts for around 40% of total treated cases of NRG1 Fusions in 2023.

• The leading Rare NRG1 Fusion Companies such as Elevation Oncology, Merus, Hummingbird Bioscience, Boehringer Ingelheim, AVEO Oncology and CANbridge Pharmaceuticals, Salubris Biotherapeutics, and others.

• Promising Rare NRG1 Fusion Companies such as Seribantumab (MM-121), Zenocutuzumab (Zeno, MCLA-128), HMBD-001, Afatinib, AV-203 (CAN017), JK07, and others.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the Rare NRG1 Fusion Market Share @ Rare NRG1 Fusion Market Outlook

Rare NRG1 Fusion Overview

A Rare NRG1 Fusion is a genetic anomaly involving the fusion of the NRG1 gene, which encodes for a protein crucial in cell signaling pathways. This fusion event results in a unique molecular alteration that can have significant implications in medical research and clinical practice. Studying such rare fusions is pivotal as they may offer insights into novel disease mechanisms or potential therapeutic targets. The rarity of NRG1 fusions underscores their complexity and the challenges in understanding their full impact on biological processes. Comprehensive genomic analysis and advanced molecular techniques are essential for accurately detecting and characterizing these fusions, paving the way for personalized approaches to treatment and management of associated conditions.

Rare NRG1 Fusion Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Incident cases of specific cancer types (lung, pancreatic, breast, and others

• Diagnosed and Treatable Cases in the respective cancer types

• Incident cases of Rare NRG1 Fusion in the respective cancer types

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Rare NRG1 Fusion Epidemiology trends @ Rare NRG1 Fusion Epidemiological Insights

Rare NRG1 Fusion Treatment Landscape

Cancer treatment is the use of surgery, radiation, medications and other therapies to cure a cancer, shrink a cancer or stop the progression of a cancer. There are many types of cancer treatment. The types of treatment that a patient receives will depend on the type of cancer they have and how advanced it is. Some people with cancer will have only one treatment. But most people have a combination of treatments, such as surgery with chemotherapy and/or radiation therapy. Cancer treatments may be used as primary treatment, adjuvant treatment and palliative treatment.

Rare NRG1 Fusion Market Insights

NRG1 fusions arising from chromosomal rearrangements occur at low frequencies (< 1%) across solid tumors but are enriched in certain cancer types, including KRAS wild-type pancreatic cancer, driver-negative non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and the invasive mucinous adenocarcinoma subtype of lung cancer. NRG1 fusions have a unique biology and are challenging to detect, due to large intronic regions of the gene, but they do represent possible therapeutic targets. Several agents targeting the ErbB signaling pathway have shown early evidence of efficacy including pan-ErbB kinase inhibitors, monoclonal antibodies, and bispecific antibodies.

Rare NRG1 Fusion Drug Market

The pipeline of drugs for Rare NRG1 Fusion is quite weak as it possess very few potential key players, such as Elevation Oncology and Merus. Additionally, Hummingbird Bioscience also has a lead candidate in the early stages of development. However, the dynamics of the market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the research and development activities so that market will comprise of efficient treatment options. The launch of emerging therapies is expected during the forecast period of 2024-2034.

Rare NRG1 Fusion Drugs Uptake

• Elevation Oncology is developing Seribantumab (MM-121), a fully human monoclonal antibody designed to stop the HER3 signaling that sustains an NRG1 fusion-positive tumor. The drug binds to HER3 to restrict its over activation by the NRG1 fusion protein. The company believes that their potential drug candidate may offer a precise treatment path forward for patients whose tumor growth is driven by an NRG1 fusion. The drug also interferes with the dimerization of HER3 with other ERBB family members and blocks the phosphorylation of all ERBB family members and activation of the PI3K and MAPK downstream signaling pathways. The drug was originally developed and tested by Merrimack Pharmaceuticals who sold the drug to Elevation Oncology.

• Merus is developing Zenocutuzumab (Zeno, MCLA-128) in patients with solid tumors harboring an NRG1fusion. MCLA-128 is an antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC)-enhanced Biclonics that targetsthe HER3 pathway. The bispecific antibody docks on HER2, abundantly expressed on tumor cells, andsubsequently efficiently blocks heregulin-stimulated growth of tumor cells by binding to HER3. The drug isdesigned to overcome the inherent and acquired resistance of tumor cells to HER2-targeted therapies using twomechanisms: 1) blocking growth and survival pathways to stop tumor expansion and 2) recruitment andenhancement of immune effector cells to eliminate the tumor. In July 2020, the US FDA grantedOrphan DrugDesignation to Zenocutuzumab for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer. The drug also receivedaFast Track designation for zenocutuzumab in the US for the treatment of patients with metastatic solid tumorsharboring NRG1 gene fusions.

• Hummingbird Bioscience’s HMBD-001 represents a unique, highly-specific, anti-HER3 neutralizing antibody witha novel mechanism of action that offers significant potential for broad clinical benefit. Pre-clinical models haveshown that HMBD-001 is able to effectively and uniquely bind to a difficult-to-target region on HER3, blockingthe heterodimerization of HER3 with HER2/EGFR independent of NRG1 binding. This potently inhibits theactivation of the signaling pathway – and consequently, stops tumor growth. HMBD-001 was developed usingHummingbird Bioscience’s proprietary Rational Antibody Discovery Platform to specifically bind to and inhibit adifficult-to-access region of the HER3 protein that is essential for activation. Cancer Research UK has partneredwith Hummingbird Bioscience to advance this novel antibody drug into clinical trials for the treatment of HER3-driven cancer.

Rare NRG1 Fusion Market Dynamics

The rare NRG1 fusion market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. The identification of NRG1 as a potential target for treating different types of cancer, particularly NRG1+ NSCLC, has showcased a major strength in the rare NRG1 fusion market. Studies confirm that drugs aimed at NRG1 are positively impacting patients, leading to an increasing focus by various organizations on understanding and disseminating information about the role of NRG1 Fusion in cancer. This growing attention positions NRG1 fusions as a crucial target for innovative therapies, thereby paving the way for new treatments and a market boost focused on NRG1 fusion-specific therapies.

Scope of the Rare NRG1 Fusion Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Rare NRG1 Fusion Companies- Elevation Oncology, Merus, Hummingbird Bioscience, Boehringer Ingelheim, AVEO Oncology and CANbridge Pharmaceuticals, Salubris Biotherapeutics, and others.

• Rare NRG1 Fusion Companies- Seribantumab (MM-121), Zenocutuzumab (Zeno, MCLA-128), HMBD-001, Afatinib, AV-203 (CAN017), JK07, and others.

• Rare NRG1 Fusion Market Dynamics: Rare NRG1 Fusion Market Drivers and Barriers

• Rare NRG1 Fusion Market Access and Reimbursement, Unmet Needs and Future Perspectives

Discover more about Rare NRG1 Fusion Drugs in development @ Rare NRG1 Fusion Clinical Trials Assessment

Table of Content

1 Key Insights

2 Report Introduction

3 Executive summary

4 Key Events

5 Epidemiology and Market Methodology

6 Rare NRG1 Fusion Market Overview at a Glance

7 Disease Background and Overview

8 Treatment and Management

9 Epidemiology and Patient Population of the 7MM

10 Patient Journey

11 Emerging Therapies

Full list of emerging drugs will be provided in the report

12 Rare NRG1 Fusion: 7 Major Market Analysis

13 Unmet Needs

14 SWOT Analysis

15 KOL Views

16 Market Access and Reimbursement

17 Appendix

18 DelveInsight Capabilities

19 Disclaimer

20 About DelveInsight



About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.