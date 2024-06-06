Alan-1 Announces Release of Avian Knights on Consoles
Alan-1 is releasing their flagship title, Avian Knights, on all major consoles on August 22, 2024.
We hope families and friends come together, make memories, and enjoy friendly competition in the world we’ve created and battle it out while chasing after the title of Grand Champion!”SALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alan-1, an award-winning video game studio that develops and manufactures innovative and competitive video arcade gaming experiences, is excited to announce the launch of Avian Knights for all major video game consoles. The original Avian Knights was successfully released as a multiplayer arcade game. The console version of Avian Knights builds upon the success of the arcade experience by adding a multiplayer competition area mode where up to 8 local players play together. The official release date is August 22, 2024 on all major gaming platforms including Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC through Steam and Epic Marketplace platforms.
— Luke Anderson
Fans of 1980s classic arcade games will find the gameplay of Avian Knights familiar, yet modern and more interesting. Players navigate knight avatars riding flying birds using various weapon types and bird powers. The game provides fourteen different weapon types, and four bird species with various bird powers–such as fire breath, poison gas, thunder breath, and laser eyes to choose from. Each of these interesting game choices make the game engaging and fun! Clear all 256 waves and earn the world’s top-high score!
Avian Knights console edition also features an exclusive 2-8 multiplayer arena mode that allows players to compete with other local players in various game modes. These variations include Last Player Standing, Last Team Standing, Deathmatch, Jailbreak, and more. It’s the perfect setup for multiplayer parties and family gatherings. Avian Knights is easy to learn yet difficult to master, ensuring that everyone enjoys the fun.
Embedded in both the Avian Knights arcade and console versions is the Major League eSports™ (MLeS) platform. The MLeS platform hosts daily, monthly, and special-event, high-score tournaments with cross-platform leaderboards. It also uses a league point system to track player’s rankings–a first in the video game arcade industry. Players who compete in MLeS tournaments earn league points based on their performance. The more league points they earn—-the higher the player is ranked. The Major League eSports league is free to join. Players can create accounts when playing any MLeS-enabled game–such as Avian Knights–or via the MLeS app. Major League eSports players can track their league standings on the iOS and Android Major League eSports App or at mles.com.
Major League eSports™ hosts an annual live tournament event for the top eight (8) players at the end of each league season. League seasons start January 1st and end December 31 of every year. The first MLeS World Championship Tournament was held at Flynn’s Retrocade in Roy, Utah, in January 2024. Players gathered to compete on Avian Knights arcade cabinets. The tournament was streamed live on Twitch. $17,000 in cash prizes were awarded to the top three winning players. All contestants received custom trading cards with their name and likeness, and many other prizes and gifts. The next annual Major League eSports World Championship Tournament is scheduled for January of 2025.
“Our goal with Avian Knights is to bring classic arcade-inspired gameplay and competition to the home, “ says Luke Anderson, Co-Founder of Alan-1 and Chief Gaming Officer, “We hope families and friends come together, make memories, and enjoy friendly competition in the world we’ve created and battle it out while chasing after the title of Grand Champion!”
Headquartered in Utah–the team at Alan-1 wanted to showcase the five United States National Parks that are located in Utah in Avian Knights. The various hand-drawn backgrounds and levels found throughout the game are artistic representations of these unique natural wonders. The game also highlights other destinations throughout Utah. The Alan-1 team hopes players will be inspired by the natural beauty of Utah and are invited to visit the Alan-1 Studio and Factory–open for visitors on most business days.
About Alan-1 Inc
Based in Tooele, Utah with offices in Sunnyvale, California, and founded in 2021. The team at Alan-1 is committed to creating innovative gaming experiences and fostering a wholesome and fun gaming community. The company comprises three divisions that include game development/publishing, coin-op/arcade, and eSports. The company strives to revive classic arcade competition with modern gameplay, graphics, and features. Avian Knights, featuring 8-player multiplayer arena battles, will officially release on PC, Xbox Series X/S, Playstation 5, and Nintendo Switch on August 22, 2024.
Collin Dorsett
Alan-1
+1 229-425-5273
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other