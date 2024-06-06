Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis Market Size is anticipated to grow by 2032, estimates DelveInsight

Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis Market Outlook

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis Market Report

• The increase in Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis market size is a direct consequence of the increasing cancer incidence and potential launch of novel medical therapies for Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis in the 7MM.

• According to Sonis et al. (2009), a significantly greater risk of Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis has been found in women than in men (86% vs. 60%), and their OM generally is more severe and lasts longer.

• The leading Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis Companies working in the market include Shanxi Zhendong Pharmacy Co Ltd, Solasia Pharma KK, Galera Therapeutics Inc., Bitop AG, UConn Health, Pfizer, Indena SpA, Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc., Izun Pharma Ltd, and others.

• Promising Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis Pipeline Therapies in the various stages of development include episil®, Low Dose GC4419: 30mg/day, Ectoin Mouth Wash, Benzydamine Hydrochloride 0.15% w/v oromucosal solution, celecoxib, GC4419 90mg, Brilacidin, and others.

• October 2023: Galera Therapeutics Inc. announced a study of Phase 3 clinical trials for GC4419 90mg. The purpose of the phase 3, clinical study is to determine if GC4419 (avasopasem manganese) administered prior to intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT) reduces the severity of radiation induced oral mucositis in patients who have been diagnosed with locally advanced, non-metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis Overview

Radiotherapy-induced oral mucositis is a condition that occurs as a side effect of radiation therapy used to treat cancer, particularly in the head and neck region. It involves inflammation and damage to the mucous membranes lining the mouth and throat. This damage can cause pain, swelling, and ulceration of the oral tissues, making it difficult to eat, swallow, or speak comfortably. The severity of oral mucositis can vary depending on factors such as the dose and duration of radiation therapy, the area being treated, and individual patient characteristics. Treatment typically focuses on managing symptoms and promoting healing of the oral tissues.

Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Total Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis Incident Cases

• Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis Grade-Specific Incident Cases

• Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis Treated Cases

Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis Market Insights

Management of oral mucositis is divided into the following sections: nutritional support, pain control, oral decontamination, palliation of dry mouth and therapeutic interventions for oral mucositis. Topical agents, analgesics, mucosal protectants, etc. are used. The other treatment options may include interventions to reduce the mucosal toxicity of chemotherapy drugs, mouthwashes, immunomodulatory agents, topical anesthetics, mucosal barriers and coating agents, cytoprotectants.

Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis Emerging Therapies

• Avasopasem manganese (GC4419): Galera Therapeutics Inc.

• Validive (Clonidine HCl): Monopar Therapeutics

• MIT-001: MitoImmune Therapeutics

• SGX942: Soligenix

Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis Market Dynamics

The Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis market dynamics is anticipated to experience a major positive shift in the coming years owing to the expected launch of major therapies. Research is underway to identify therapeutic targets and develop a curative therapy for the treatment of Oral Mucositis (OM).

Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis Drugs Uptake

• Avasopasem manganese (GC4419), is an investigational, highly selective small molecule superoxide dismutase (SOD) mimetic that is being developed for the reduction of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis. It is Galera’s lead product candidate. Avasopasem manganese is designed to rapidly and selectively convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide and oxygen, protecting normal tissue from damage associated with radiation therapy.

• SGX942 is an investigational agent being developed by Soligenix, SGX942 is a rapid 4-minute infusion administered twice per week during chemotherapy and/or radiation treatment to reduce the duration and severity of severe oral mucositis. It is an intravenous formulation of the Innate Defense Regulator, dusquetide. Dusquetide targets the intracellular control pathways including the protein p62 of the innate immune system-changing the character of the innate immune response.

• Validive (clonidine HCl) is a mucoadhesive tablet based on the Lauriad technology that delivers high concentrations of an anti-inflammatory active principle (clonidine) directly in the oral cavity, the site of irradiation in the treatment of head and neck cancer. Validive is designed to deliver high local concentrations of the active pharmaceutical ingredient, clonidine, an agonist of alpha-2 adrenergic receptors (α2AR), to the oropharynx, the site of irradiation in the treatment of oropharyngeal cancer.

• MIT-001 is a novel class of anti-inflammatory and anti-necrotic agent, specifically scavenging ROS in the mitochondria. This action mechanism of MIT-001 is expected to effectively suppress massive inflammation like oral mucositis occurring in the necrotic ulcers of oral mucous via removing excessive mitochondrial ROS, a major contributing factor in the CCRT-induced inflammation and necrosis.

Scope of the Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Study Period- 2019-2032

• Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis Companies- Shanxi Zhendong Pharmacy Co Ltd, Solasia Pharma KK, Galera Therapeutics Inc., Bitop AG, UConn Health, Pfizer, Indena SpA, Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc., Izun Pharma Ltd, and others.

• Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis Pipeline Therapies episil®, Low Dose GC4419: 30mg/day, Ectoin Mouth Wash, Benzydamine Hydrochloride 0.15% w/v oromucosal solution, celecoxib, GC4419 90mg, Brilacidin, and others.

• Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis Market Dynamics: Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis Market Drivers and Barriers

