Radiation Dermatitis Market Size is anticipated to grow by 2032, estimates DelveInsight

Radiation Dermatitis Market Size

Radiation Dermatitis Market

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Radiation Dermatitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Radiation Dermatitis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Radiation Dermatitis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Radiation Dermatitis Market Report

• As per study by Singh M et al. titled, “Radiodermatitis: A Review of Our Current Understanding”,around 95% of cancer patients receiving radiation therapy will develop some form of radiodermatitis, including erythema, dry desquamation, and moist desquamation.

• “Chronic radiation-induced dermatitis: challenges and solutions” by Spalek M et al. specified that chronicradiation dermatitis is caused by imbalance of pro-inflammatory and pro-fibrotic cytokines, which starts after irradiation and lasts for months or even many years.

• Total incident population of Radiation Dermatitis in 7MM in the year 2022 was approximately 3,000 with the US accounting the maximum number of cases, i.e., 1,300 followed by Japan.

• In the US, in 2022, breast cancer accounted for the maximum number of cases for Radiotherapy Utilization, followed by lung cancer and prostate cancer.

• In 2022, the number of treated cases of Radiation Dermatitis in the US were found to be ~1,150 for patients receiving prophylaxis and ~1,200 for patients receiving treatment.

• Among EU4, Germany has the highest number of incident cases of Radiation Dermatitis and Spain has the lowest number of incident cases.

• In 2022, the cases of Grade II (moderate dermatitis) in the US were found to be ~640,000.

• The leading Radiation Dermatitis Companies such as Adamis Pharmaceuticals/Matrix Biomed, BioMimetix JV, and others.

• Promising Radiation Dermatitis Therapies such as Aquaphor, LUT014 Gel, Calendula, APN201, ST266, and others.

• February 2024:- Stratpharma AG- Routinely collected data on radiation-induced skin toxicity from 2010 to 2022 will be retrospectively analyzed. Data will be split into two cohorts: patients that received 1) StrataXRT and 2) standard of care. The incidence of grade ≥ 2 radiation dermatitis, the time to onset of grade ≥ 2 radiation dermatitis, the radiation dose at onset of grade ≥ 2 radiation dermatitis, the incidence of moist desquamation and the number of treatment interruptions will be compared between the cohorts.

• February 2024:- Welcare Industries SpA- Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Clinical Trial to Evaluate Safety and Efficacy of Jalosome® Soothing Gel in the Prevention and Treatment of Radiation-induced Dermatitis in Patients With Head and Neck Cancer.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the Radiation Dermatitis Market Share @ Radiation Dermatitis Market Outlook

Radiation Dermatitis Overview

Radiation dermatitis refers to the inflammation and irritation of the skin that occurs as a side effect of radiation therapy, commonly used in cancer treatment. This condition typically manifests as redness, dryness, itching, and in severe cases, blistering or peeling of the skin in the area exposed to radiation. The severity of radiation dermatitis can vary depending on factors such as the dose of radiation, the area treated, and individual skin sensitivity. Management of radiation dermatitis involves various approaches, including topical treatments to soothe the skin, such as moisturizers and corticosteroids, and strategies to minimize friction and trauma to the affected area. Prevention techniques, such as using gentle skin care products and adhering to prescribed skin care routines, are crucial in mitigating the impact of radiation therapy on the skin.

Radiation Dermatitis Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Radiation Dermatitis Radiotherapy Utilization

• Radiation Dermatitis Grade-Specific Cases

• Radiation Dermatitis Incidence

• Radiation Dermatitis Treated Cases

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Radiation Dermatitis Epidemiology trends @ Radiation Dermatitis Epidemiological Insights

Radiation Dermatitis Market Insights

Apart from general preventive measures, there is little evidence to date supporting any particular clinical intervention. Prophylactic application of a topical steroid is favored for patients at higher risk of Radiodermatitis, and topical steroids are commonly employed in the treatment of acute cases. Additionally, there is some interest in the use of topical antioxidants or oral enzymes for the prevention of Radiodermatitis. Topical corticosteroids have anti-inflammatory effects and are often prescribed for Radiodermatitis because of their ability to inhibit the surge of radiation-induced cytokines. Many studies have been conducted to assess the role of corticosteroids in the prevention and treatment of Radiodermatitis. A recent 2017 meta-analysis confirmed corticosteroids’ beneficial role in preventing Radiodermatitis. Many of the currently used interventions are often based upon anecdotal evidence or physician preferences. It was observed that use of pharmacological interventions was at a lower end for prevention and treatment of Radiodermatitisas compared to other topical ointments and wound dressing options.

Radiation Dermatitis Treatment Market Landscape

With proper treatment approach Radiodermatitis can be reduced or eliminated. Combination of tropical products and oral drugs are used for effective treatment of Radiodermatitis. Topical products such as Hydrophilic creams, Corticosteroids and Antibiotics are most commonly used. Oral drugs and dressing products such as Hydrogel & Hydrocolloid dressings, No sting barrier film, Honey-impregnated gauze and Silicone-coated dressings are also used as conventional options for treating Radiodermatitis. Apart from tropical products and oral drugs skin dressing is also treated as effective because of its antimicrobial and anti-infective properties.

Radiation Dermatitis Emerging Therapies

• LUT014 (Lutris Pharma)

• EV102 (Enveric biosciences) [Pre-clinical]

Radiation Dermatitis Drug Market

Of the current therapies of Radiodermatitis, tropical product segment has captured the largest share compared to other segments. And this substantial share is presumed to be a consequence of benefits associated with topical products such as easy application, availability, and high cost efficiency, there benefits are predicted to be some of the major factors fueling the adoption of tropical products over the previous years.

Radiation Dermatitis Companies

Adamis Pharmaceuticals/Matrix Biomed, BioMimetix JV, and others.

Radiation Dermatitis Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the Radiodermatitis market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the rise in number of healthcare spending across the world. Key players, such as Lutris Pharma, Otsuka Pharmaceuticals, etc. are involved in developing drugs for Radiodermatitis.

Radiation Dermatitis Drugs Uptake

• LUT014 is Lutris Pharma's lead compound, being developed for the treatment of radiation-induced dermatitis in breast cancer patients. It is a novel B-Raf inhibitor which is applied topically on the skin. The technology is based on harnessing the paradoxical effect of B-Raf Inhibitors on wild type epithelial cells thus overriding MAP Kinase pathway inhibition. By reversing the inhibitory effect of EGFR inhibitors on downstream proteins in the skin cells, LUT014 is developed to reduce dose-limiting acneiform lesions associated EGFR Inhibitors treatment. Top-line results in its Phase I/II showed that 75% of patients in part 1 experienced complete resolution of Radiodermatitis, while part 2 data showed a clinically relevant treatment effect in 100% of patients treated with LUT014.

• Enveric Biosciences is a patient-centric biotechnology company developing next-generation mental health and cancer support care therapies by leveraging psychedelic-derived molecules for the mind and synthetic cannabinoids for the body. In November 2021, it announced that EV102, the Company’s cannabidiol (CBD) based product in development for topical prescription treatment of radiodermatitis, has demonstrated significant and meaningful reduction in dermatitis severity, skin redness, and duration in a preclinical rodent model.



Scope of the Radiation Dermatitis Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Radiation Dermatitis Companies- Adamis Pharmaceuticals/Matrix Biomed, BioMimetix JV, and others.

• Radiation Dermatitis Therapies- Aquaphor, LUT014 Gel, Calendula, APN201, ST266, and others.

• Radiation Dermatitis Market Dynamics: Radiation Dermatitis Market Drivers and Barriers

• Radiation Dermatitis Market Access and Reimbursement, Unmet Needs and Future Perspectives

Discover more about Radiation Dermatitis Drugs in development @ Radiation Dermatitis Clinical Trials Assessment

Table of Content

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Radiation Dermatitis

3. Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Radiation Dermatitis

4. Radiation Dermatitis: Market Overview at a Glance

5. Radiation Dermatitis: Disease Background and Overview

6. Patient Journey

7. Radiation Dermatitis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Radiation Dermatitis Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Radiation Dermatitis Treatment

11. Radiation Dermatitis Marketed Products

List to be continued in report

12. Radiation Dermatitis Emerging Therapies

List to be continued in report

13. Radiation Dermatitis: Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute analysis

15. 7MM: Radiation Dermatitis Market Outlook

16. Radiation Dermatitis Market Access and Reimbursement Overview

17. Radiation Dermatitis KOL Views

18. Radiation Dermatitis Market Drivers

19. Radiation Dermatitis Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

23. About DelveInsight



About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.