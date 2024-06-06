Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,206 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,718 in the last 365 days.

Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Giapreza, angiotensin II, Date of authorisation: 23/08/2019, Revision: 4, Status: Authorised

The company that markets Giapreza will carry out a study to further investigate the effectiveness and safety of Giapreza, including whether the medicine could prevent damage to organs and affect how long patients live.

Recommendations and precautions to be followed by healthcare professionals and patients for the safe and effective use of Giapreza have also been included in the summary of product characteristics and the package leaflet.

As for all medicines, data on the use of Giapreza are continuously monitored. Side effects reported with Giapreza are carefully evaluated and any necessary action taken to protect patients.

You just read:

Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Giapreza, angiotensin II, Date of authorisation: 23/08/2019, Revision: 4, Status: Authorised

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more