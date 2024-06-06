Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Giapreza, angiotensin II, Date of authorisation: 23/08/2019, Revision: 4, Status: Authorised

The company that markets Giapreza will carry out a study to further investigate the effectiveness and safety of Giapreza, including whether the medicine could prevent damage to organs and affect how long patients live.

Recommendations and precautions to be followed by healthcare professionals and patients for the safe and effective use of Giapreza have also been included in the summary of product characteristics and the package leaflet.

As for all medicines, data on the use of Giapreza are continuously monitored. Side effects reported with Giapreza are carefully evaluated and any necessary action taken to protect patients.