Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Myocet liposomal (previously Myocet), doxorubicin, Date of authorisation: 13/07/2000, Revision: 25, Status: Authorised

The most common side effects with Myocet liposomal (which may affect more than 1 in 10 people) are neutropenic fever (fever associated with low levels of neutrophils, a type of white blood cell), infection, neutropenia (low levels of neutrophils), thrombocytopenia (low blood platelet counts), anaemia (low red blood cell counts), leucopenia (low white blood cell counts), loss of appetite, nausea (feeling sick), vomiting, stomatitis (inflammation of the lining of the mouth), mucositis (inflammation of the moist body surfaces), diarrhoea, hair loss, weakness, fever, pain and rigors (shaking chills).

For the full list of side effects and restrictions of Myocet liposomal, see the package leaflet.

