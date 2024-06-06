Pulmonary Hypertension associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Market Size was ~USD 1300 Million in 2022, DelveInsight

Pulmonary Hypertension associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Market

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s ‘Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Interstitial Lung Disease-Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast–2034’ report deliver an in-depth understanding of the Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Interstitial Lung Disease (PH-ILD), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Interstitial Lung Disease (PH-ILD) market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Pulmonary Hypertension associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Market Report

• The increase in Pulmonary Hypertension associated with Interstitial Lung Disease market size is a direct consequence of expected launch of potential therapies, along with increasing awareness and development of novel therapies.

• DelveInsight’s model has categorized ILD into five types: idiopathic interstitial pneumonias (IIPs), autoimmune ILDs, hypersensitivity pneumonitis, sarcoidosis, and other ILDs. Among these IIPs accounted for highest cases in the 7MM in 2021

• As per DelveInsight estimates, in2021, the diagnosed prevalent population of PH-ILD in the7MMwas approximately 166,375.

• According to our estimation diagnosed prevalent population of PH-ILD in the United States was highest in the 7MMwith approximately 87,295 cases in 2021.

• As per DelveInsight estimates, in2021, Japan had 21,942 diagnosed prevalent cases of PH-ILD accounting for 13% of the total cases in the7MM.

• The leading Pulmonary Hypertension associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Companies such as Insmed Incorporated, Bellerophon Therapeutics, and others.

• Promising Pulmonary Hypertension associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Therapies such as TYVASO/TYVASO DPI (treprostinil), L606, Treprostinil Palmitil, and others.

• May 2024:- Insmed Incorporated- An Open-Label Extension Study to Assess the Safety, Tolerability, and Effectiveness of the Long-Term Use of Treprostinil Palmitil Inhalation Powder in Participants With Pulmonary Hypertension Associated With Interstitial Lung Disease. The primary objective of this study is to evaluate the safety and tolerability of the long-term use of TPIP in participants with PH-ILD from Study INS1009-211 (NCT05176951) and other lead-in studies of TPIP in participants with PH-ILD.

• February 2024:- Reata- A Dose-Ranging Study of the Efficacy and Safety of Bardoxolone Methyl in Patients With Pulmonary Hypertension. This study assesses the safety and efficacy of bardoxolone methyl relative to placebo in patients with pulmonary hypertension to determine the recommended dose range, evaluate the change from baseline in 6-minute walk distance (6MWD) and determine the effect of Bardoxolone methyl in pulmonary hypertension associated with connective tissue disease, interstitial lung disease, and idiopathic etiologies, including subsets of patients with WHO Group III or WHO Group V PH following 16 weeks of study participation.

Pulmonary Hypertension associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Overview

Pulmonary hypertension (PH) is an important complication of interstitial lung disease (ILD), characterized by an elevation in pulmonary artery pressures of varying etiologies, which may result in substantial morbidity. PH s clinically classified into five groups, defined by the World Symposium on PH, according to different pathological findings between groups, including the underlying cause of disease, clinical presentation, and hemodynamic characteristics.

Pulmonary Hypertension associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Total Pulmonary Hypertension associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Diagnosed Prevalent

• Pulmonary Hypertension associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Total Pulmonary Hypertension associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Pulmonary Hypertension associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Drug Market Landscape

Management of PH in patients with ILD is guided by the clinical context, underlying mechanism PH, the severity of PH, and results of vasore activity testing performed during right heart catheterization. To a certain extent, PH in ILD is treatable whether one is addressing the PH itself, the underlying ILD, or both. DelveInsight’s analysts estimate that the market is expected to show positive growth, mainly attributed by increased prevalence and the expected launch of novel therapies, such as TPIP, L606, and others during the forecast period (2024–2034).

Pulmonary Hypertension associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Market Insights

The appearance of increased pulmonary pressures is uniformly a harbinger of poor outcomes, and so is the case in PH-ILD. Advances in therapeutic options have led to an urgency to look for PH in ILD patients. In the usual care of ILD patients, specific symptoms, physical exam results, and laboratory and imaging findings can point to additional testing, such as echocardiography. However, further studies are needed to overcome several unmet needs on the therapeutic and diagnostic front.

Pulmonary Hypertension associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Treatment Landscape

The two primary types of PH treatment can be categorized as supportive therapy and PH-specific therapy. Supportive therapy is performed to treat the underlying causes of PH and stop complications, and therapy for PH is intended to lower the blood pressure inside the lung. The underlying lung disease is optimally treated with supplemental long-termoxygen therapy, diuretics, anticoagulants, and pulmonary rehabilitation. Due to age and comorbidities, only a minority of ILD patients are eligible for lung transplantation. Diuretics can optimize fluid balance, and patients are referred for pulmonary rehabilitation. PH-specific therapy like prostanoids (FLOLAN, treprostinil, iloprost), endothelin receptor antagonists (bosentan, ambrisentan), and phosphodiesterase inhibitors (sildenafil) are used off-label to manage blood pressure. No pulmonary arterial hypertension PH-specific therapies are currently approved to treat PH-ILD.

Pulmonary Hypertension associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Companies

Insmed Incorporated, Bellerophon Therapeutics, and others.

Pulmonary Hypertension associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Emerging Therapy Assessment

Pulmonary Hypertension associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Companies across the globe are working toward the development of novel treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Key players, such as Liquidia Technologies, Insmed Incorporated, and others are developing drugs for the treatment of PH-ILD.

Pulmonary Hypertension associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Drugs Uptake

• Liquidia Technologies are developing L606, an investigational, liposomal formulation of treprostinil administered twice-daily with a short-duration next-generation nebulizer. The drug is licensed from Pharmosa BioPharm. L606 is currently being evaluated in an open-label study in the US for treatment of PAH and PH-ILD and is currently in Phase III of clinical development.

• Insmed Incorporated is developing a dry powder formulation for inhaled administration, treprostinil palmitil inhalation powder (TPIP). Treprostinil palmitil (TP) offers a differentiated product profile for pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD) and pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH)

Scope of the Pulmonary Hypertension associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Pulmonary Hypertension associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Companies- Insmed Incorporated, Bellerophon Therapeutics, and others.

• Pulmonary Hypertension associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Therapies- TYVASO/TYVASO DPI (treprostinil), L606, Treprostinil Palmitil, and others.

• Pulmonary Hypertension associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Market Dynamics: Pulmonary Hypertension associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Market Drivers and Barriers

• Pulmonary Hypertension associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Market Access and Reimbursement, Unmet Needs and Future Perspectives

