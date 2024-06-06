Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Size in the 7MM was ~USD 5000 Million in 2022, estimated DelveInsight

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Size

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034” report delivers an in-depth understanding of pulmonary arterial hypertension, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the pulmonary arterial hypertension market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Report

• According to DelveInsight’s estimates in 2022, the gender-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the US were approximately 23,355 females and 7,400 males.

• According to DelveInsight estimates, class III accounted for the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of pulmonary arterial hypertension, with nearly 10,255 cases, compared to class I, class II, and class IV with nearly 986, 7,691, and 789 cases in 2022, in EU4 and the UK.

• According to DelveInsight’s estimates in 2022, the total prevalent cases of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the US was nearly 51,258 in 2022. The total diagnosed prevalent cases of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the US was approximately 30,755 cases in 2022. These cases are expected to rise during the study period.

• In 2022, the diagnosed prevalent cases of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the US varied across different age brackets. The highest number of cases was observed in the >75 age group, totaling around 11,853 cases, while the lowest number of cases was reported in the 18-25 age group, with about 501 cases.

• In 2022, in the class-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the US, there were nearly 2,371 cases of class I, 10,878 cases of class II, 15,344 cases of class III, and 2,162 cases of class IV, respectively.

• The leading Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Companies such as Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company, United Therapeutics Corporation, Gilead Sciences, GSK, ICOS Corporation, Actelion Pharmaceuticals, Nippon Shinyaku, Bayer Group, Actelion Pharmaceuticals, Co Therix, Kaken Pharmaceutical, Sanofi-Aventis, Toray, Acceleron Pharma Inc., Altavant Sciences, Aerovate Therapeutics, Respira Therapeutics, Gossamer Bio Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Insmed Incorporated, Pharmaosa Biopharma Inc., Bial (Portela C S.A.), Liquida Technologies, Inc., Cereno Scientific AB, and others.

• Promising Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Therapies such as AV-101, CS1 Administration, LTP001, Apabetalone, TPN171H, Tadalafil, Treprostinil Palmitil, and others.

• June 2024:- Novartis Pharmaceuticals- An Open-label Extension Study to Investigate Efficacy, Safety and Tolerability of LTP001 in Participants With Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension. The purpose of this study is to measure the long-term safety and efficacy profile of LTP001 in participants with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). The study offers participants who had completed the CLTP001A12201 double-blind parent study in PAH an opportunity to receive LTP001 (whether they were on LTP001 or not).

• June 2024:- Aerovate Therapeutics- A Long-Term Extension, Multi-Center Safety Study of AV-101 in Subjects With Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Who Have Completed Study AV-101-002 (IMPAHCT-FUL). IMPAHCT-FUL: Inhaled Imatinib Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Clinical Trial - Follow Up Long Term Extension (LTE) Trial is a follow up study to establish the long-term safety of AV-101. The long-term effects of AV-101 on efficacy measures will also be assessed. Subjects who successfully complete the 24-week placebo-controlled parent trial (AV-101-002) will be offered the opportunity to continue into this LTE study. Subjects who enroll in the study will receive one of three active AV-101 doses until such time as the optimal dose has been selected in the parent study.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Overview

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) is a serious and progressive condition characterized by high blood pressure in the arteries that supply blood to the lungs (pulmonary arteries). This increased pressure makes it harder for the heart to pump blood through the lungs, leading to symptoms such as shortness of breath, fatigue, chest pain, and fainting. PAH can be idiopathic (of unknown cause) or associated with other conditions like connective tissue diseases, congenital heart defects, or HIV infection. It is a rare disease but can severely impact quality of life and lead to complications such as heart failure if untreated. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension treatment options include medications to dilate blood vessels, improve heart function, and manage symptoms, though the prognosis varies depending on the underlying cause and how early the condition is diagnosed.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Epidemiology Segmentation

• Total Prevalent Cases

• Total diagnosed prevalent cases

• Age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases

• Gender-specific diagnosed prevalent cases

• Class-specific diagnosed prevalent cases

• Subtype-specific diagnosed prevalent cases

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Marketed Drugs

• UPTRAVI (selexipag): Johnson & Johnson/Nippon Shinyaku

UPTRAVI (selexipag), developed by Actelion Pharmaceuticals, is a selective prostacyclin receptor agonist structurally distinct from prostacyclin. It is hydrolyzed by carboxylesterase 1 to yield an active metabolite more potent than selexipag.

The prostacyclin receptor is one of the five major types of prostanoid receptors (IP, EP, DP, TP, and FP). In contrast to other prostanoid receptors, selexipag and its active metabolite are both selective for the prostacyclin receptor. In July 2021, the US FDA approved Janssen Pharmaceutical’s UPTRAVI (selexipag) injection for IV use for treating pulmonary arterial hypertension (WHO Group I) to delay disease progression and reduce the risk of hospitalization for pulmonary arterial hypertension. In November 2016, Nippon Shinyaku launched UPTRAVI (selexipag) tablets for treating pulmonary arterial hypertension in Japan after approval from MHLW. In May 2016, EC granted Actelion marketing authorization for UPTRAVI (selexipag) tablets for the long-term treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in adult patients with WHO FC II-III, either as a combination therapy in patients insufficiently controlled with an ERA and/or a PDE-5 inhibitor or as monotherapy in patients who are not candidates for these therapies.

• REMODULIN/TREPROST (treprostinil) (IV, SC): United Therapeutics/Mochida Pharmaceutical

REMODULIN (treprostinil), developed by United Therapeutics, is a prostacyclin mimetic formulated for SC or IV administration to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (WHO Group 1) and to diminish associated symptoms with exercise. It is included in patients with NYHA FC II-IV symptoms and etiologies of IPAH, HPAH, pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with CTD, and pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with congenital systemic-to-pulmonary shunts. It is also recommended for patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension requiring transition from epoprostenol, as it diminishes the rate of clinical deterioration.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Emerging Drugs Profile

• Ralinepag: United Therapeutics

Ralinepag is a novel, oral, selective, and potent prostacyclin receptor agonist being developed by United Therapeutics for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. In vitro studies indicate that ralinepag has high binding affinity and selectivity at the human prostacyclin (IP) receptor.

• Vardenafil (RT234): Respira Therapeutics

RT234 (vardenafil), being developed by Respira Therapeutics, is a first-in-class inhaled therapy intended for as-needed (PRN) use to improve exercise tolerance and provide acute relief from breathlessness and fatigue, the most commonly reported symptoms in pulmonary arterial hypertension patients (Group 1 in the WHO’s classification of PH indications).

RT234 is a drug-device combination of a capsule and the novel Axial Oscillating Sphere (AOS) dry powder inhaler. The capsule is filled with vardenafil, a potent vasodilator placed inside the inhaler before use. Vardenafil is a dry powder; the inhaler is specifically designed to deliver this powdered drug to the lungs. Respira intends to pursue additional indications for RT234 in other WHO PH patient groups and is currently conducting Phase IIb trials (VIPAH-PRN 2B) to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Treatment Market Landscape

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension treatment recommendations weigh the use of multiple factors, including WHO FC, exercise ability, lab indices, and hemodynamic and echocardiographic variables to establish the overall severity of the disease and guide the intensity of therapy. Initial therapy choices and subsequent therapy changes are determined to achieve a low-risk category that helps improve overall survival and functional status in pulmonary arterial hypertension.

The four drug classes (PDE5 inhibitors, sGC stimulators, ERAs, prostacyclin analog, and agonists) widely used for treating target three major signaling pathways, prostacyclin, endothelin, and nitric oxide, are responsible for pulmonary arterial hypertension. Various therapies are approved for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension across FCs like UPTRAVI (selexipag), REMODULIN (treprostinil) (IV, SC), TYVASO (treprostinil, inhaled), ADEMPAS (riociguat), OPSUMIT (macitentan), and ORENITRAM (treprostinil). These are currently available in the market.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Outlook

Current primary treatments for pulmonary arterial hypertension focus on widening the pulmonary blood vessels, which reduces resistance in the lungs and consequently enhances the function of the right ventricle, leading to improvements in functional ability. The overarching objective of treatment is to enhance survival, quality of life, exercise capacity, symptom management, and overall clinical outcomes. Risk assessment tools are increasingly utilized to tailor therapy, aiming to optimize these aspects of patient care.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Companies

Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company, United Therapeutics Corporation, Gilead Sciences, GSK, ICOS Corporation, Actelion Pharmaceuticals, Nippon Shinyaku, Bayer Group, Actelion Pharmaceuticals, Co Therix, Kaken Pharmaceutical, Sanofi-Aventis, Toray, Acceleron Pharma Inc., Altavant Sciences, Aerovate Therapeutics, Respira Therapeutics, Gossamer Bio Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Insmed Incorporated, Pharmaosa Biopharma Inc., Bial (Portela C S.A.), Liquida Technologies, Inc., Cereno Scientific AB, and others.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Drugs Uptake

The drug chapter of the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension report provides a comprehensive analysis of both marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs for this condition. It delves into the details of clinical trials, pharmacological actions, agreements, collaborations, approvals, patents, and advantages, and disadvantages of each drug, as well as the latest news and press releases related to Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension.

Scope of the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Study Period- 2020-2034

• Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Companies- Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company, United Therapeutics Corporation, Gilead Sciences, GSK, ICOS Corporation, Actelion Pharmaceuticals, Nippon Shinyaku, Bayer Group, Actelion Pharmaceuticals, Co Therix, Kaken Pharmaceutical, Sanofi-Aventis, Toray, Acceleron Pharma Inc., Altavant Sciences, Aerovate Therapeutics, Respira Therapeutics, Gossamer Bio Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Insmed Incorporated, Pharmaosa Biopharma Inc., Bial (Portela C S.A.), Liquida Technologies, Inc., Cereno Scientific AB, and others.

• Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Therapies- AV-101, CS1 Administration, LTP001, Apabetalone, TPN171H, Tadalafil, Treprostinil Palmitil, and others.

• Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Dynamics: Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Drivers and Barriers

• Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Access and Reimbursement, Unmet Needs and Future Perspectives

Table of Content

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Overview at a Glance

4. Methodology of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Epidemiology and Market

5. Executive Summary of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

6. Key Events

7. Disease Background and Overview

8. Patient Journey

9. Epidemiology and Patient Population

10. Marketed Drugs

11. Emerging Drugs

12. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension: Market Analysis

13. Key Opinion Leaders’ Views

14. SWOT Analysis

15. Unmet Needs

16. Market Access and Reimbursement

17. Appendix

18. DelveInsight Capabilities

19. Disclaimer

20. About DelveInsight



