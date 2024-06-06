Call for members of new climate change group

The EPA’s new Climate Change Community and Environment Advisory Group (CCCEAG) is the third of its kind, complementing statutory advisory groups already established for the mining and agriculture sectors.

NSW EPA Executive Director Policy and Strategy, Nancy Chang said hearing from community and advocates is a vital part of our work as we design and implement policy and regulatory actions to prevent, mitigate and respond to climate change.

“For this new advisory group, we’re seeking members who represent environmental and conservation groups, as well as community members, climate change experts and Aboriginal knowledge holders,” Ms Chang said.

“Once appointed, members will provide the EPA with valuable information on potential options, gaps, risks and opportunities as we work to help NSW towards achieving its 2030 and 2035 emission reduction targets.

“It is critical that we bring key stakeholders across community, advocacy groups, industry and government to the table as we work together to protect the environment from the threat of climate change.”

Nominees for the CCCEAG will be assessed by a cross-agency panel and the selected representatives will serve a two-year term.

Expressions of interest are open until 27 June 2024 and can be made at the EPA website: https://www.epa.nsw.gov.au/your-environment/climate-change/policy-and-action-plan/industry-advisory-groups.

Members of the public can also have their say on our draft Climate Change Assessment Requirements and Greenhouse Gas Assessment Guide until 1 July.

These proposals seek to increase transparency and controls around new development proposals for large-emitting projects in NSW, requiring proponents to ensure they are reducing or avoiding emissions wherever possible.