Bryq and Academy of Brain Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Talent Development
Empowering Organizations with Data-Driven Soft Skills TrainingST. PETERSBURG, FL, USA, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bryq, a leader in talent intelligence for soft skills, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Academy of Brain, a premier provider of soft skills e-learning. The partnership will leverage Bryq’s advanced talent intelligence alongside Academy of Brain’s scientifically backed soft skills training programs. Businesses will benefit from a seamless experience that identifies, develops, and nurtures essential soft skills among their workforce.
The partnership's key advantages include offering comprehensive soft skills development programs tailored to organizational needs. These programs are supported by data-driven insights to identify and target key areas for improvement, enhancing employee engagement and performance through continuous learning. This collaboration ultimately empowers businesses to build more capable, resilient, and high-performing teams.
“Partnering with Academy of Brain allows us to offer a unique value proposition to our clients,” said Chryssa Takou, Partner Relationships Manager at Bryq. “By integrating our talent insights with their expertise in soft skills training, we are creating a powerful solution that not only identifies key soft skills but also provides the necessary training to develop them. This partnership marks a significant step forward in our mission to empower organizations to cultivate high-performing teams.”
Academy of Brain’s CEO, Toni Toivanen, added, “This partnership is a perfect synergy of our strengths. By combining our research-based training programs with Bryq’s innovative talent intelligence, we offer organizations a robust framework to enhance employee engagement and performance. We are thrilled to work with Bryq to provide the tools needed for building more resilient and adaptable teams.”
About Bryq
Bryq is a talent intelligence platform that helps organizations identify and develop their most valuable asset – their people. By leveraging AI technology, IO Psychology and data analytics, Bryq provides deep insights into employee capabilities and potential.
About Academy of Brain
Academy of Brain offers innovative e-learning solutions focused on developing essential soft skills. Their research-based programs are designed to enhance the intellectual, human, and financial value of organizations through effective and engaging training.
