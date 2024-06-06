Minister Ronald Lamola calls for swift action against perpetrators of horrific crime incidents

Minister Ronald Lamola has expressed his utmost outrage and condemnation of the heinous and senseless killing of two young children in Soshanguve. The brutal murder of innocent lives, including a man and a woman, the injuring of four others, is a stark reminder of the evil that society must work tirelessly to eliminate.

“It is unconscionable that such horrific indent occurs during a period when our country is commemorating Child Protection Week. It highlights the urgent need for swift action from the law enforcement to bring perpetrators to book. The full might of the law must be demonstrated to ensure justice for the victims and their families.” said Minister Lamola.

The protection and promotion of the rights of children are at the heart of the mandate of the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, and it is committed to ensuring their safety and well-being. The Minister extended deepest sympathies to the families of the deceased and injured and emphasized the commitment to working tirelessly to ensure that justice is served.

Furthermore, Minister Lamola condemned in the strongest terms the killing of family members in Glenmore, KwaZulu-Natal, allegedly related to their support for Palestine. “This senseless act of violence, which resulted in the death of a woman and the attempted murder of her husband and son, is a blatant attack on South Africa’s Constitutionally-guaranteed rights to freedom of association, expression and political choice. We call for a thorough investigation and prosecution to ensure that justice is served.” said Minister Lamola.

Enquiries:

Mr. Chrispin Phiri

Spokesperson: Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services

Cell: 081 781 2261