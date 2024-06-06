Better mental health for young people including innovative virtual care program

Release date: 06/06/24

The 2024-25 State Budget will invest $5 million to provide for a range of new programs to improve the mental health of young people, including the introduction of one of the first paediatric virtual mental health services in the nation.

The initiative includes an expansion of the child and adolescent virtual care service (CAVUCS) at the Women’s and Children’s Hospital to cover mental health concerns.

The free service digitally connects parents with a virtual team of highly skilled doctors and nurses who can provide medical advice over video link for children aged 6 months to 18.

The State Budget will invest $1.1 million a year (indexed) to deliver additional staff in conjunction with the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service, including mental health nurses, to provide support whenever the service is open, 9am-9pm 7 days a week.

In the nine months to March, 2,980 children presented to the Women’s and Children’s Hospital Paediatric Emergency Department with mental health issues.

In the year prior, there were 4,432 Child and Adolescent Mental Health presentations to the WCH Paediatric ED.

The virtual service will provide an alternative, safe and effective option for parents and children to speak to clinicians without requiring them to present in-person.

In addition, the State Budget will invest $300,000 over the next two years to provide workshops to support parents with children or teens with mental illness.

Childhood mental health is an issue faced by a growing number of South Australian families ad this new support will give parents the tools they need to support their children and themselves.

A further $150,000 per annum will be provided in 2024-25 and 2025-26 to enable the organisation Eating Disorders Families Australia to support families and carers of those with eating disorders through widespread communication and delivery of education services, online support groups and seminars regarding eating disorders including anorexia nervosa and bulimia nervosa.

This recognises the impact of eating disorders on young people across the community and will provide family members and schools with resources to assist while young people receive treatment and support.

The Budget investments add to the Malinauskas Labor Government’s significant commitments to improve the mental health of children and young people, including:

Building 10 extra mental health beds in the new WCH.

Employing an additional 10 child psychologists and five psychiatrists working in the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service.

Employing 100 new mental health and learning support specialists to work at public schools.

Partnering with the Albanese Federal Government to open a Kids Head to Health Hub in Bedford Park.

Employing six additional specialist mental health nurses at the WCH.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

We are making significant investments in hospital beds, community beds, drug and alcohol beds and other services to significantly improve our mental health services.

And taking care of the mental health of our young people is most important.

These investments will make lives easier for families and children and offer an important alternative pathway for young people to seek urgent help in a crisis.

I am grateful for the advocacy of 15-year-old Chloe Wyatt-Jasper, who powerfully made the case for these additional supports.

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

Our first two budgets have delivered significant investments to improve the mental health of South Australians, particularly our young people.

These new commitments will provide valuable support to families as they navigate the health system in a time of acute need.

Attributable to Chris Picton

By prioritising mental health support for young people, we are not only addressing immediate needs but also laying the foundations for future generations.

We are building on the success of the Child and Adolescent Virtual Care Service to provide families with accessible, expert mental health care when they need it most.

Importantly, we are listening to people with a lived or living experience of mental ill-health to develop services and models of care that are going to make a real difference.

Attributable to Premier’s Advocate for Suicide Prevention, Nadia Clancy

Families play a crucial role in supporting young South Australians with mental distress and mental ill health, and this is a meaningful investment toward supporting families to support their children.

Sometimes it can be difficult and expensive for a parent or carer and the child in their care to attend in person appointments, especially for rural and remote families. The expanded free and digital Child and Adolescent Virtual Care Service will allow parents and children to access clinical help from the comfort and safety of their home.

A bolstered workforce and access to workshops will assist families in keeping their loved ones safe and improve mental health care in South Australia.