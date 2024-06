Vietnam Airlines participates in 'CO2 Connect' project

VIETNAM, June 6 -

HÀ NỘI – The national flag carrier, Vietnam Airlines (VNA) has signed an agreement to participate in IATA's CO2 emissions measurement project called 'CO2 Connect.' This makes Vietnam Airlines the first Vietnamese airline to participate in this IATA initiative.

The CO2 Connect project aims to create a common platform for airlines to accurately, transparently and consistently declare and measure their CO2 emissions. It uses the RP-1726 methodology, which is a reliable standard.

Many major global airlines have already joined the CO2 Connect project, including American Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Japan Airlines, Malaysia Airlines and Qatar Airways.

Participating in CO2 Connect aligns with Vietnam Airlines' sustainable development strategy and its commitment made at COP26 to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Previously, Vietnam Airlines also operated a commercial passenger flight using sustainable aviation fuel, becoming the first airline in Việt Nam to do so. — VNS