Silver And Associates Law Corporation Has Been Titled As 2024 Top Estate Planning Lawyers By ThreeBestRated®
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cindy and her renowned team at Silver Law have been identified as top estate planning lawyers in the region of North Vancouver by ThreeBestRated®, an independent multi-national ranking website. Using their 50-Point Inspection analysis, they have carefully weighed Silver Law’s experience, history, reputation, and skills to determine their eligibility to be listed on their platform.
Silver Law has successfully surpassed the evaluation and topped the row of ThreeBestRated® to win the 2024 award. On winning the award, Cindy Silver, Solicitor and Founding Partner, and her team are excited about their accomplishments.
Who Is Silver and Associates Law Corporation?
Silver Law specializes in Wills and Estates law, Estate Planning, Estate Administration, and Probates. They recognize that estate planning is one of the most important aspects of their client’s life plan. For 17 years, Cindy Silver and her team at Silver Law have worked with clients to develop an estate plan that is clear and tax efficient.
“We make it a priority to understand each client’s financial and family circumstances so that we are able to provide estate planning advice suited to the client, their family, and their future,” said Cindy.
Silver Law’s services include the preparation of last wills, powers of attorney, medical representation agreements, advance directives, testamentary trusts, inter vivos trusts, and joint tenancy land transfers for succession and tax planning.
Estate Services Silver Law Offers:
>> Last Wills for individuals, couples, and families: The lawyers at Silver Law provide advice and assistance with decisions about how their clients want their estate distributed after they pass away, including any property, investments, money, personal items, or other assets they own. They also ensure that when clients have minor children, the client’s wishes for guardianship are included.
>> Powers of Attorney: “We advise and assist clients in determining the type of power of attorney that is appropriate for their circumstances so that each client has the legal documents in place so that the right person or persons can assist them with legal and financial decisions,” stated Cindy.
>> Medical Representation Agreements and Advance Directive: Silver Law works with client to ensure that their clients wishes are properly documented and the client has appointed medical representation in case they become terminally ill or incapacitated.
>> Testamentary Trusts and Inter Vivos Family Trusts: “We can address our client’s needs when setting up various trusts including family and business trusts,” added Cindy.
>> Strategic Succession Planning: Working with an accountant, Silver Law is able to assist clients in asset and wealth transfers to minimize estate tax.
>> Corporate Wills: By collaborating with an accountant, Silver Law can set up a corporate will where appropriate for the efficient transfer of corporate assets.
A Brief Recap Into 2023:
Silver Law strives to be forward thinking and has been constantly developing its areas of legal expertise to scale up its client service. The firm has recently expanded its presence and team to help more clientele with their services.
>> Last year, Silver Law established its new office at 301 145 15th St. West in North Vancouver, BC, providing a large, comfortable, and welcoming space to serve their clients.
>> Silver Law was pleased to add Lea Navratil, a lawyer and graduate of the Thompson Rivers Faculty of Law as a partner. Lea has taken over the management of the real estate section of Silver Law, allowing Cindy Silver to focus her attention on expanding Silver Law’s wills, estates, and probate services.
>> In 2023, Silver Law welcomed Stephan Sader, a lawyer and graduate of the Thompson Rivers Faculty of Law to the Silver Law team. In addition to practicing real estate law, Stephan will be working with Cindy Silver to further expand the wills, estates, and probate services that Silver Law offers to their clients.
At Silver Law, the team offers the expertise their valued clients need to assist them and their families with all aspects of estate planning including wills, trusts, and planning for incapacity. Additionally, they also make applications for probate of wills or administration of estates without a will, in case of anyone’s death. Visit the Silver Law website, to get in touch with them.
Cindy Silver
Silver Law has successfully surpassed the evaluation and topped the row of ThreeBestRated® to win the 2024 award. On winning the award, Cindy Silver, Solicitor and Founding Partner, and her team are excited about their accomplishments.
Who Is Silver and Associates Law Corporation?
Silver Law specializes in Wills and Estates law, Estate Planning, Estate Administration, and Probates. They recognize that estate planning is one of the most important aspects of their client’s life plan. For 17 years, Cindy Silver and her team at Silver Law have worked with clients to develop an estate plan that is clear and tax efficient.
“We make it a priority to understand each client’s financial and family circumstances so that we are able to provide estate planning advice suited to the client, their family, and their future,” said Cindy.
Silver Law’s services include the preparation of last wills, powers of attorney, medical representation agreements, advance directives, testamentary trusts, inter vivos trusts, and joint tenancy land transfers for succession and tax planning.
Estate Services Silver Law Offers:
>> Last Wills for individuals, couples, and families: The lawyers at Silver Law provide advice and assistance with decisions about how their clients want their estate distributed after they pass away, including any property, investments, money, personal items, or other assets they own. They also ensure that when clients have minor children, the client’s wishes for guardianship are included.
>> Powers of Attorney: “We advise and assist clients in determining the type of power of attorney that is appropriate for their circumstances so that each client has the legal documents in place so that the right person or persons can assist them with legal and financial decisions,” stated Cindy.
>> Medical Representation Agreements and Advance Directive: Silver Law works with client to ensure that their clients wishes are properly documented and the client has appointed medical representation in case they become terminally ill or incapacitated.
>> Testamentary Trusts and Inter Vivos Family Trusts: “We can address our client’s needs when setting up various trusts including family and business trusts,” added Cindy.
>> Strategic Succession Planning: Working with an accountant, Silver Law is able to assist clients in asset and wealth transfers to minimize estate tax.
>> Corporate Wills: By collaborating with an accountant, Silver Law can set up a corporate will where appropriate for the efficient transfer of corporate assets.
A Brief Recap Into 2023:
Silver Law strives to be forward thinking and has been constantly developing its areas of legal expertise to scale up its client service. The firm has recently expanded its presence and team to help more clientele with their services.
>> Last year, Silver Law established its new office at 301 145 15th St. West in North Vancouver, BC, providing a large, comfortable, and welcoming space to serve their clients.
>> Silver Law was pleased to add Lea Navratil, a lawyer and graduate of the Thompson Rivers Faculty of Law as a partner. Lea has taken over the management of the real estate section of Silver Law, allowing Cindy Silver to focus her attention on expanding Silver Law’s wills, estates, and probate services.
>> In 2023, Silver Law welcomed Stephan Sader, a lawyer and graduate of the Thompson Rivers Faculty of Law to the Silver Law team. In addition to practicing real estate law, Stephan will be working with Cindy Silver to further expand the wills, estates, and probate services that Silver Law offers to their clients.
At Silver Law, the team offers the expertise their valued clients need to assist them and their families with all aspects of estate planning including wills, trusts, and planning for incapacity. Additionally, they also make applications for probate of wills or administration of estates without a will, in case of anyone’s death. Visit the Silver Law website, to get in touch with them.
Cindy Silver
Silver and Associates Law Corporation
+1 604-986-2522
admin@silverlaw.ca