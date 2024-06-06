The Top Chinese Restaurant Award From ThreeBestRated® For The Year 2024 Goes To New Golden Bowl Chinese Restaurant, NSW

ORANGE, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ThreeBestRated® is a reputed and independent business directory that is dedicated to identifying the outperforming businesses, using their 50-Points Inspection analysis process. This year, it has updated its lists of businesses and according to that, the New Golden Bowl Chinese Restaurant has been shortlisted as one of the top Chinese restaurants in Orange, NSW, and honoured with ThreeBestRated® 's 2024 award.

Chinese food has a worldwide fanbase, because of its strong spices and combination of seasonings that spice up the flavour, tastes, and appearances. Only skillful hands can bring that exact essence of Chinese cuisine.

In that sense, New Golden Bowl Chinese Restaurant has been a stand-out restaurant, offering sizzling dishes to the residents of Orange and its surroundings. With its exemplary culinary experience, they have amazed over 300 4-star ratings online. New Golden Bowl restaurant takes pride in its carefully curated menu that contains an array of meals, soups, and drinks which provides diverse options for the customer to choose from. Its expert team of well-experienced chefs make every dish, using fresh and finest ingredients. They offer both veg and non-veg dishes.

Some of the popular dishes of the restaurant include BBQ roast duck, golden bowl special duck, shun tung chicken, crispy pork belly, golden bowl sliced steak, satay prawns, Mongolian beef, Thai red curry beef, black pepper lamb, rendang curry lamb, honey chicken with rice and more.

The restaurant takes both dine-in and takeaway services to ensure a convenient dining experience. Unlike many other restaurants, they have the option to schedule your order, according to your convenience and needs. Online payments are also accepted. A detailed list of menus has been mentioned on their website. The restaurant will be open from Monday through Sunday – 11:00 a.m. - 2:15 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. - 8:45 p.m. For more details, visit: goldenbowlchineserestaurant.com.

Exciting Announcement!

New Golden Bowl Chinese Restaurant, whose name has been synonymous with excellence in Asian cuisine, is entering its ‘Fifth Anniversary.’ The new Golden Bowl team feels elated that they have consistently delivered innovative and modern Asian cuisine. On celebrating this significant milestone, they invite everyone to join them. To show their appreciation, they offer a ‘FREE DELIVERY’ for orders over $40, along with a complimentary ‘I love New Golden Bowl’ badge and dining discount coupons.

The spokesperson from New Golden Bowl Chinese Restaurant said, “We look forward to continuing to provide the best Asian food, experience, and service with the support of the Orange community.”

-
