Balfour Capital Group Extends Its Global Footprint to Batam, Indonesia
YVERDON-LES-BAINS, SWITZERLAND, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Balfour Capital Group is proud to announce its expansion into Batam, Indonesia, under the leadership of Indah Widjaja, an accomplished financial services professional with over 25 years of expertise in banking, asset management, and financial strategy.
Indah Widjaja began her career at Danamon Indonesia Bank in 1994, honing her skills in financial solutions and customer service. She later served as a Marketing Representative at Yamato Transport, where she enhanced the company's financial positioning through strategic marketing efforts. In 2005, Indah transitioned to the insurance sector as a Senior Unit Manager at Prudential Indonesia, leading significant growth initiatives. She then advanced to Business Manager at Allianz Indonesia in 2009, implementing wealth management solutions that boosted the company's market presence.
Since 2015, Indah has been with PT. MNC Securities and later PT. Sentratama Investor Berjangka, focusing on financial education and personalized investment strategies to optimize client portfolios. Her extensive experience and strategic insights have consistently driven improved financial outcomes and client satisfaction.
With her deep market knowledge and proven leadership capabilities, Indah is poised to lead a team of dedicated advisors at Balfour Capital Group. Her commitment to excellence and strategic vision align seamlessly with the goals of the organization, ensuring her team delivers top-tier financial guidance and robust investment results.
Additionally, Balfour Capital Group is pleased to introduce Sujanto Tedja as Senior Wealth Advisor in Batam, Indonesia. Sujanto Tedja has dedicated 20 years to the financial industry, consistently delivering exceptional service and demonstrating unwavering commitment to excellence.
Sujanto began his career in 2004 as Branch Manager at PT. Sinarmas Securities, where he developed high-performing teams, provided comprehensive training, and delivered top-tier financial services to premier clients. In 2007, he joined PT. Mega Capital Indonesia as a Branch Manager, opening branch offices in two cities and enhancing the company's appeal to priority clients. He focused on team development, ensuring his advisors provided expert risk management tailored to client profiles.
In 2010, Sujanto became Business Director at Allianz Indonesia, maintaining high service standards for all clients and reinforcing Allianz's commitment to excellence. Since 2018, he has served as Business Manager at PT. Sentratama Investor Berjangka, managing premier clients and driving business development with integrity.
Steve Alain Lawrence, Chief Investment Officer of Balfour Capital Group, is delighted to welcome Indah and Sujanto to the team. Along with Vikram A. Srivastava, Head of Investor Relations, they recognize the significant contributions that Indah and Sujanto will bring. Their extensive experience and dedication to relationship-building will undoubtedly enhance the organization, reinforcing Balfour Capital Group's commitment to delivering exceptional financial services.
Vikram Srivastava
Indah Widjaja began her career at Danamon Indonesia Bank in 1994, honing her skills in financial solutions and customer service. She later served as a Marketing Representative at Yamato Transport, where she enhanced the company's financial positioning through strategic marketing efforts. In 2005, Indah transitioned to the insurance sector as a Senior Unit Manager at Prudential Indonesia, leading significant growth initiatives. She then advanced to Business Manager at Allianz Indonesia in 2009, implementing wealth management solutions that boosted the company's market presence.
Since 2015, Indah has been with PT. MNC Securities and later PT. Sentratama Investor Berjangka, focusing on financial education and personalized investment strategies to optimize client portfolios. Her extensive experience and strategic insights have consistently driven improved financial outcomes and client satisfaction.
With her deep market knowledge and proven leadership capabilities, Indah is poised to lead a team of dedicated advisors at Balfour Capital Group. Her commitment to excellence and strategic vision align seamlessly with the goals of the organization, ensuring her team delivers top-tier financial guidance and robust investment results.
Additionally, Balfour Capital Group is pleased to introduce Sujanto Tedja as Senior Wealth Advisor in Batam, Indonesia. Sujanto Tedja has dedicated 20 years to the financial industry, consistently delivering exceptional service and demonstrating unwavering commitment to excellence.
Sujanto began his career in 2004 as Branch Manager at PT. Sinarmas Securities, where he developed high-performing teams, provided comprehensive training, and delivered top-tier financial services to premier clients. In 2007, he joined PT. Mega Capital Indonesia as a Branch Manager, opening branch offices in two cities and enhancing the company's appeal to priority clients. He focused on team development, ensuring his advisors provided expert risk management tailored to client profiles.
In 2010, Sujanto became Business Director at Allianz Indonesia, maintaining high service standards for all clients and reinforcing Allianz's commitment to excellence. Since 2018, he has served as Business Manager at PT. Sentratama Investor Berjangka, managing premier clients and driving business development with integrity.
Steve Alain Lawrence, Chief Investment Officer of Balfour Capital Group, is delighted to welcome Indah and Sujanto to the team. Along with Vikram A. Srivastava, Head of Investor Relations, they recognize the significant contributions that Indah and Sujanto will bring. Their extensive experience and dedication to relationship-building will undoubtedly enhance the organization, reinforcing Balfour Capital Group's commitment to delivering exceptional financial services.
Vikram Srivastava
Balfour Capital Group
email us here
+852 8494 6097