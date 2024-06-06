Fiber Optics Sensor Market is estimated to reach US$6,284.697 million by 2029 at a CAGR of 11.05%
The fiber optics sensor market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.05% from US$3,017.103 million in 2022 to US$6,284.697 million by 2029.
The fiber optics sensor market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.05% from US$3,017.103 million in 2022 to US$6,284.697 million by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the fiber optics sensor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.05% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$6,284.697 million by 2029.
A fiber optic sensor uses the modulation of light characteristics like intensity, wavelength, polarization, phase or time of flight within it to avail various physical quantities. For fiber optic sensor to function; it must have a light source, a detector, a transducer or sensing element and an optical fiber. The transducer causes changes in the properties of the optical signal that are then detected by modulating one of the optical fiber system's parameters.
The robust characteristic of fiber optic sensors is "reliability," which propels their use in a number of demanding industries, including power and energy. They can also be used to send light to a detector at a distance in order to measure temperature, pressure, or spectrum data. In addition, it can be used directly as a transducer to measure electrical resistance, pressure, strain, and other environmental effects. Users benefit from increased security and accuracy as a result of environmental changes that can be detected at the other end of the fiber and affect light intensity, phase, and polarization.
The fiber optics sensor market, by type, is divided into two types- Intrinsic Fiber-Optic Sensors and Extrinsic Fiber-Optic Sensors. The way intrinsic fiber-optic sensors work is that they measure different physical quantities like strain, pressure, and temperature by detecting changes in the optical characteristics of the fiber itself. The fiber itself serves as the sense organ in these kinds of sensors. The ability of the sensors to transform an environmental action into a modulation of the light beam that passes through it depends on the characteristics of the optical fiber itself. Here, a light signal's physical characteristics could include its intensity, phase, frequency, or polarization. The intrinsic fiber optic sensor's ability to provide distributed sensing over great distances is by far its most beneficial feature.
The fiber optics sensor market, by application, is divided into three types- Chemical Sensor, Physical Sensor, and Bio-Medical Sensor. This is driven by the increasing necessity for optical sensors across different industries such as pharmaceutical research, environmental monitoring as well as medical diagnostics. Optical sensors refer to delicate sensors that detect and analyze chemical and biological compounds occurring in trace amounts. They are also used in biotechnology applications, environmental monitoring programs or even medical diagnostics. Further propelling the growth of optical sensors in the Chemical/bio detection industry and securing its place as a leading application field in the optical sensors market is the increasing demand for precise and dependable identification of chemicals and biological substances.
The fiber optics sensor market, by industry vertical, is divided into five types- Healthcare, Oil and gas, defence and aerospace, information communication and technology, and others. Fiber optic sensors bring a host of benefits across processes of drilling, exploration as well as production in oils and gas operations. Within such extreme places, fiber optic sensors are capable of measuring key parameters such as pressure, temperature and strain along any single fiber optic line. In challenging situations, this ability is crucial for efficient monitoring and productivity enhancement. The oil and gas industry is anticipated to continue dominating the fiber optic sensor market due to the rising demand for equipment and the precision with which these sensors can detect strain and temperature in a variety of locations.
Furthermore, the growth in civil engineering services is another factor propelling the market. This service has a high requirement for fiber optic sensors. For the intricate tasks involved in the verticals of civil engineering, the fiber optic sensor is appropriate. The market for optical fiber sensors is becoming more and more in demand due to the growing need for affordable monitoring equipment. In a difficult setting, one of the most dependable technologies is the fiber optic sensor market. When human intervention is not possible, this device can be helpful. The primary factors driving demand in the oil and gas and civil sectors are the sensing parameters of a fiber optic sensor.
The North American region is expected to witness significant growth in the fiber optics sensor market during the forecasted period. Flexible optical fibers with textile integration for electronic wearables have a lightweight design, are resistant to corrosion and water, and are insensitive to electromagnetic fields. Because of these advantages, optical fiber-based pressure sensors are applied widely to identify physical or chemical changes, which promotes the use of consumer electronics.
In the US, the use of optical fibers has expanded in the biomedical and medical fields, including endoscopic imaging and cardiovascular assist control. Along the entire length of the optical fiber, this results in low drift, high accuracy, and insensitivity to light loss factors. Technological advancements have given rise to various applications such as process control, manufacturing, research and development, defence, and medicine, which are propelling the market expansion.
The research includes several key players from the Fiber optics sensor market, such as Opsens Solutions, Omron Corporation, Banner Engineers Corp, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Broadcom Inc., TE Connectivity, Panasonic Corporations, TAKENAKA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD, Specto Technology, Sick AG.
The market analytics report segments the fiber optics sensor market using the following criteria:
• By Type
o Intrinsic Fiber-Optic Sensor
o Extrinsic Fiber-Optic Sensor
• By Application
o Chemical Sensor
o Physical Sensor
o Bio-Medical Sensor
• By Industry Vertical
o Healthcare
o Oil and Gas
o Defence and Aerospace
o Information Communication and Technology
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• UK
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Taiwan
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• Opsens Solutions
• Omron Corporation
• Banner Engineers Corp.
• Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.
• Broadcom Inc.
• TE Connectivity
• Panasonic Corporations
• TAKENAKA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD
• Specto Technology
• Sick AG
