Prime Minister Golob: Slovenia has obtained EUR 50 million in grants for a new supercomputer

SLOVENIA, June 4 - The Prime Minister familiarised himself with the data centre project, the investment in a supercomputer and the location for the development of future computer and data capacities. "In the last few months, our ministries have been very successful in talks with the European Commission, and I am pleased to say that EUR 50 million in EU grants have been secured for a supercomputer, which will be set up in Maribor. Slovenia will contribute an additional EUR 50 million, which will allow us to build one of the most powerful supercomputers in Europe, valued at more than EUR 100 million," said the Prime Minister. The project is connected to the emerging data centre, ensuring further progress in artificial intelligence and additional applications.

The Prime Minister and the management of Dravske elektrarne also discussed a water diplomacy initiative. "Slovenia is very active in the United Nations in the area of water diplomacy, offering its know-how on water management to countries around the world," said the Prime Minister. "This location affords opportunities for connecting space technology, space-based observation and the processing of such images by a supercomputer and in the data centre to provide water management services on a global scale," said Prime Minister Golob.