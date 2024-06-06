In Wake of U.S. Water System Attacks: QuSecure and Genesis Systems Announce Strategic Alliance - Uninterruptable Water
Strategic Alliance to Create Uninterruptable Water Systems and Secure Critical InfrastructureTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QuSecure Inc. and Genesis Systems, two boundary defining industry leaders in technology, have joined forces in a groundbreaking partnership.
The non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) establishes their resolute commitment to collaborate on projects and solutions that redefine the future of critical infrastructure security and sustainability.
The director of the National Security Agency (NSA) has noted China is attacking and preparing for attacks on U.S. domestic water systems. These are not military targets, the will of the civilian population is becoming the target. (WSJ Link: https://www.wsj.com/politics/national-security/china-is-prepositioning-for-future-cyberattacksand-thenew-nsa-chief-is-worried-5ede04ef?mod=RSSMSN)
In 2023 and 2024, the FBI director noted that America's water systems are under attack by both state and non-state actors. A White House memo dated April 30, 2024, notes that U.S. adversaries seek to disrupt the will of the American people by attacking the critical infrastructure. Our critical infrastructure includes water, power, and food, telecommunications, and data centers; and sanitation.
A Fusion of Innovation
“The fusion of Genesis Systems’ renewable water-from-air technologies with QuSecure’s quantum-enabled network security means that smart water can now be resilient with uninterruptible water systems that cannot be hacked or disrupted,” said Shannon Stuckenberg, CEO of Genesis Systems. This collaboration promises to revolutionize water supply systems, ensuring their reliability even in the face of sophisticated cyber threats.
QuSecure’s CEO, Dave Krauthamer, echoed this sentiment: “We are proud to integrate our post-quantum cryptography (PQC) solution that enables crypto-agility, which is fast becoming the new Department of Defense benchmark for encryption management, into Genesis Systems’ technology formats. As state and non-state actors increasingly target water systems and critical infrastructure, security and sustainability are paramount.”
A Shared Vision
The MOU between QuSecure and Genesis Systems outlines their shared vision of advancing business by serving national and international markets with industry-leading technologies that provide superior dependability and resilience. Both companies recognize the need for secure and sustainable solutions in mature and emerging markets due to threats manifesting worldwide.
Today, the world faces 50-80 percent water scarcity by 2050, and what water systems are in place face tremendous pressures by actors seeking to disrupt them. Obtuse state and non-state actors are planning to use quantum and AI for decryption on both operating systems and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) controls, making QuSecure's crypto-agile, post-quantum cryptography (PQC) solution the gold standard to protect critical systems. When coupled with a renewable water from air (RWA) or unlimited utility-scale water supplies from air, the water systems will be among the most secure in the world. This is a first of a kind collaboration to create water infrastructure that cannot be disrupted while being responsible from a sustainability standpoint.
In mature markets, QuSecure and Genesis Systems will focus on:
1. Water Supplies and Sanitation: Ensuring the installation and protection of water supplies, critical for communities and businesses worldwide.
2. Data Centers and Telecommunications: Securing data centers and communication networks against cyber and water scarcity challenges.
3. Energy Infrastructure: Enhancing the security and sustainability of energy production facilities, including oil and gas exploration.
4. Military Construction: Supporting defense infrastructure with robust security and sustainability measures to reduce dependencies and fortify logistics and resilience.
In emerging markets, the partnership will address critical needs in:
1. Space Launch Infrastructure: Safeguarding critical space launch facilities.
2. Decentralized Water Supplies: Creating resilient water systems that can withstand disruptions.
3. Direct Air Carbon Capture (DACC): Pioneering carbon capture technologies.
4. Green Energy Projects: Advancing solar and wind energy solutions.
5. Research and Development Facilities: Collaborating on innovative technologies.
6. Mining Operations: Ensuring secure and sustainable mining practices.
Corporate Communications
QuSecure and Genesis Systems recognize the power of storytelling. By combining Genesis’ unparalleled expertise in technologies that solve water scarcity and supply-side water issues and green energy solutions with QuSecure’s quantum-resistant encryption technologies, they aim to protect key and essential services. Their joint efforts will create versatile and secure systems that safeguard the nexus of water, energy, and food.
“In a world of ordinary, extraordinary sets apart exemplary companies,” said Pete Ford, Head of Federal Operations for QuSecure. “Together, QuSecure and Genesis Systems will redefine what’s possible, ensuring a safer, more sustainable future for all.”
This strategic alliance represents a bold step toward securing critical infrastructure while promoting sustainable technologies. As the world faces unprecedented challenges, QuSecure and Genesis Systems stand united in their mission to protect and empower communities globally.
For media inquiries, please contact:
• QuSecure Inc. Press Relations: dspalding@qusecure.com Phone: +1 (650) 356-8001
• Genesis Systems Corporate Communications: support@genesissystems.com Phone: +1 (877) 692-8375
Danielle Ruis
QuSecure & Genesis Systems
email us here