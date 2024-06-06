Evan Rogers, Music Mogul Behind Rihanna’s Rise, to Speak at Caribbean Week in New York
EINPresswire.com/ -- Evan Rogers, the acclaimed music producer who discovered global singing sensation Rihanna, will be a key speaker at the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s Caribbean Week in New York from June 16 to 21, 2024. The event, proudly headlined by the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, will feature Rogers, shedding light on the nexus between Caribbean talent and New York City’s vibrant business landscape.
Co-founder of SRP Music Group, Rogers has charted an illustrious career over four decades as a songwriter, producer and entrepreneur. His panel, “Gateway Connections: Exploring Caribbean-New York City Tourism Dynamics”, will explore opportunities for investment and collaboration between these regions and highlight the significant impact of Caribbean musical heritage on tourism.
“We are thrilled to welcome Evan Rogers to Caribbean Week in New York, where his insights will undoubtedly enrich discussions on fostering sustainable partnerships and cultural exchange,” remarked Rosa Harris, Director of Tourism for the Cayman Islands and Chairman of the CTO Board of Directors. “His pioneering work in the music industry underscores the profound influence of Caribbean talent on the global stage,” added Harris, spokesperson for Caribbean Week in New York.
Rogers’ extensive musical repertoire has yielded over 20 Top 40 hits, 12 Top 5 hits, and six BMI awards, with global album sales exceeding 100 million. Alongside his music partner Carl Sturken, Rogers has mentored numerous artists and songwriters, shaping the landscape of contemporary music.
Rogers’ roots in the New York R&B scene of the 1980s saw him produce for such artists as Cheryl Lynn, Stephanie Mills and Jennifer Holiday. His discovery of Rihanna in Barbados when she was 16 marked a pivotal moment in music history. He brought her to the U.S., where his Connecticut home became the base for her first three albums. Together with Sturken, he co-wrote and produced “Pon De Replay”, the song that got her signed to Def Jam Records and launched her career. They also penned hits like “Shut Up and Drive” and were executive producers on her first seven albums. Today, Rihanna stands as one of the best-selling female artists of all time and a major force in fashion and beauty.
Joining Rogers on the discussion panel will be Mark Walton, Associate Professor at The New School; Christopher Browne, CEO of The Buckler Group; Frederick A. Morton Jr., Chairman and CEO of Tempo Networks; and Isabel de Caires, Director of Investment Banking at CIBC Caribbean.
Celebrating its 35th anniversary under the theme “Connecting the Globe, Celebrating Diversity”, Caribbean Week 2024 promises a dynamic lineup of events and business meetings. Highlights include the Business and Tourism Marketing Symposium and the Women’s Leadership Breakfast Awards, underscoring the region’s commitment to innovation and inclusivity.
In addition to The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation as the headline sponsor, gold sponsors include the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism, Experience Turks and Caicos, and the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism. Sandals Resorts International is a silver sponsor, and Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority is a bronze sponsor. Additional supporters include Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., Caribbean Media Exchange, Diamonds International, and Marketplace Excellence.
Heather Gibbs
Co-founder of SRP Music Group, Rogers has charted an illustrious career over four decades as a songwriter, producer and entrepreneur. His panel, “Gateway Connections: Exploring Caribbean-New York City Tourism Dynamics”, will explore opportunities for investment and collaboration between these regions and highlight the significant impact of Caribbean musical heritage on tourism.
“We are thrilled to welcome Evan Rogers to Caribbean Week in New York, where his insights will undoubtedly enrich discussions on fostering sustainable partnerships and cultural exchange,” remarked Rosa Harris, Director of Tourism for the Cayman Islands and Chairman of the CTO Board of Directors. “His pioneering work in the music industry underscores the profound influence of Caribbean talent on the global stage,” added Harris, spokesperson for Caribbean Week in New York.
Rogers’ extensive musical repertoire has yielded over 20 Top 40 hits, 12 Top 5 hits, and six BMI awards, with global album sales exceeding 100 million. Alongside his music partner Carl Sturken, Rogers has mentored numerous artists and songwriters, shaping the landscape of contemporary music.
Rogers’ roots in the New York R&B scene of the 1980s saw him produce for such artists as Cheryl Lynn, Stephanie Mills and Jennifer Holiday. His discovery of Rihanna in Barbados when she was 16 marked a pivotal moment in music history. He brought her to the U.S., where his Connecticut home became the base for her first three albums. Together with Sturken, he co-wrote and produced “Pon De Replay”, the song that got her signed to Def Jam Records and launched her career. They also penned hits like “Shut Up and Drive” and were executive producers on her first seven albums. Today, Rihanna stands as one of the best-selling female artists of all time and a major force in fashion and beauty.
Joining Rogers on the discussion panel will be Mark Walton, Associate Professor at The New School; Christopher Browne, CEO of The Buckler Group; Frederick A. Morton Jr., Chairman and CEO of Tempo Networks; and Isabel de Caires, Director of Investment Banking at CIBC Caribbean.
Celebrating its 35th anniversary under the theme “Connecting the Globe, Celebrating Diversity”, Caribbean Week 2024 promises a dynamic lineup of events and business meetings. Highlights include the Business and Tourism Marketing Symposium and the Women’s Leadership Breakfast Awards, underscoring the region’s commitment to innovation and inclusivity.
In addition to The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation as the headline sponsor, gold sponsors include the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism, Experience Turks and Caicos, and the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism. Sandals Resorts International is a silver sponsor, and Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority is a bronze sponsor. Additional supporters include Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., Caribbean Media Exchange, Diamonds International, and Marketplace Excellence.
Heather Gibbs
Marketplace Excellence
+1 201-861-2056
email us here