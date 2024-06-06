Region 2 Lane Closure Report for June 6-12, 2024

CUMBERLAND COUNTY I-40 TDOT Maintenance both directions from MM 317 to MM 340: Maintenance Crews will be performing mobile pothole patching operations on I-40 East and West Bound in Cumberland County. Work will be performed from the 317 MM to the 340 MM on 6/11/2024 and 6/12/2024. Operations will be from 8 AM to 3:30 PM.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) bridge construction and paving from north of I-40 (LM 17.8) to near Potato Farm Road (LM 22.7): The contractor continues grading activities throughout the project limits. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities. Flaggers and advanced warning signs will accompany any closures. Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone. [Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Crossville/CNV009]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 (SPARTA HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 1.83 to LM 4.88: Intermittent stoppages as well as shoulder and lane closures on SR-1 (Sparta Hwy) between East Main Pleasant Hill and Arthur Seagraves Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage and barrels/cones will be present, 04/18/24 through 06/26/24 from 8 am to 3 pm. [2024-182]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 (SPARTA HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 10.05 to LM 12.13: Intermittent stoppages as well as shoulder and lane closures on SR-1 (Sparta Hwy) between Old Hwy 70 and Holiday Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage and barrels/cones will be present, 04/18/24 through 06/26/24 from 8 am to 3 pm. [2024-192]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 (SPARTA HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 10.67 to LM 11.33: Intermittent stoppages as well as shoulder and lane closures on SR-1 (Sparta Hwy) between Crossville Entrance Road and Northside Drive/Tennessee Avenue. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage and barrels/cones will be present, 05/23/24 through 06/26/24 from 9 am to 2 pm. [2024-282]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-68 Utility Work both directions from LM 4.81 to LM 12.44: Intermittent stoppages as well as shoulder and lane closures on SR-68 from Cox Valley Road to Old Grandview Hwy. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 04/17/24 through 07/26/24 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2024-152]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 (US-70) construction of a roundabout at SR-392 (LM 17 / Milo Lemert Prkwy) and SR-101 (Peavine Rd / 17.4): Construction activities are ongoing. Lane closures may be necessary to complete the work. Appropriate signs will be utilized. Motorist entering the roundabout should yield to vehicles within the roundabout. Motorists should use caution while driving through the work zone. [Mack Construction, LLC/Crossville/CNW373]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 (US-70) construction of bridge over the Obed River (LM 12.7): Bridge replacement activities continue on SR-1 (US-70) over the Obed River bridge. SR-1 (US-70) is to be closed at the bridge for the duration of the project until the work is completed. A detour with signs have been displayed to utilize Northside Drive (SR-462) to travel around the closure. Additionally, the left turn from Sparta Drive onto Miller Avenue (SR-392) has been closed for the duration of the project. Motorists should be aware of the road closure and utilize the detour route as necessary. RESTRICTIONS: Bridge on SR-1 (US-70) over the Obed River is being replaced. The road is closed at LM 12.72. [Whaley Construction, LLC/Crossville/CNX110]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-101 resurfacing from south of SR-282 (Dunbar Lane, LM 12.4) to SR-1 (US-70, LM 15.9): Construction activities are ongoing. Contractor is working on sidewalks and curb ramps. Shoulder and/or lane closures may be necessary to complete the work. Appropriate signs will be utilized to direct traffic. Motorists should use caution while driving through the work zone [Rogers Group, Inc./Crossville/CNY010]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (Main Street, US-127) downtown pedestrian improvement project between Lantana Road (Highway 70 East) and Neecham Street: Construction activities are ongoing along SR-28 (Main Street). The contractor is working on removing and replacing the concrete sidewalk and curb ramps North from Lantana Road to near West 2nd Street. The shoulder parking along this area has been closed. Lane closures may be required at times for construction activities. Signs and flaggers may be utilized during these lane closures and/or lane shifts. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zone. [Adams Contracting, LLC/Crossville/LP24_1]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) grading, drainage, signals and paving from SR-68 to south of the bridge over Byrd's Creek (LM 9.7 to LM 10.6): Construction activities are in progress along SR-28 and SR-68. Construction equipment and vehicles will be entering and exiting the work zone frequently. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the area and be aware of the traffic pattern shifts. [Cleary Construction, Inc./Crossville/CNW231]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-462 from SR-28 (US-127N / LM 3.1) to SR-298 (Genesis Road / LM 4.6) in Crossville: Construction activities are in progress. Activities will require temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages on Interstate Drive (SR-462), as well as short term closures of city streets. Flagging operations will accompany these closures with appropriate signs. The right shoulder of SR-28 Northbound near the intersection of Interstate Drive has been closed. Motorists traveling west on Interstate Drive should be mindful of the "Right Turn Only" lane at the intersection of Stout Drive. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zone [Rogers Group, Inc./Crossville/CNV010]

CUMBERLAND AND FENTRESS COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) widening from near N. Lowe Rd (LM 29.2) to north of SR-62 (LM 1.9): The contractor will continue work along the new alignment of SR 28. In addition, the contractor will be performing utility work adjacent to the existing alignment of SR 28. Flaggers are being intermittently used to control traffic through parts of the workzone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and watch for construction equipment and personnel adjacent to the roadway. [Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Cookeville/CNV300]

DEKALB COUNTY SR-141 (LANCASTER RD.) TDOT Maintenance both directions at LM 0.43: TDOT will be performing slide repairs on SR-141at LM 0.43. The roadway is closed except Monday, 6/10/24 from 8 AM thru 4PM. The roadway will be opened from 8 AM to 4 PM on Monday, 6/10/24 in order to allow traffic an alternate route for a SR-96 closure at the Center Hill Dam. If weather delays occur, the SR-141 opening will occur on Tuesday, 6/11/24. Motorists are encouraged to use caution while travelling through the work zone. RESTRICTIONS: The road is reduced to one lane at LM 0.43 on 6/10/24. No large trucks or oversized loads.

DEKALB COUNTY SR-96 (DALE RIDGE RD.) Permitted Work both directions from LM 12.6 to LM 12.9: The roadway will be closed on Monday, 6/10/24 from 8 AM till 4 PM he US Army Corps of Engineers will be performing maintenance on the Center Hill Dam. SR-96 will be closed on Monday, 6/10/24 from 8 AM till 4 PM. If weather delays occur, the closure will occur on Tuesday, 6/11/24. Motorists are encouraged to the posted detour signs and use caution while travelling through the work zone. RESTRICTIONS: The road will be closed at LM 12.6 to LM 12.9 on 6/10/24.

DEKALB COUNTY SR-26 (US-70) grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls and paving from near SR-53 (LM 2) to near SR-96 (LM 6.1): The contractor continues grading and construction activities throughout the project. Temporary lane closures and periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities and motorists should be prepared to stop while traveling through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to obey posted speed limit and to watch for construction equipment and personnel adjacent to the roadway. The West end of Old Liberty Road will be closed to through traffic due to construction activities. Motorists and EMS will need

to use the East entrance of Old Liberty Road to gain access and follow detour signs. [Twin K Construction/Cookeville/CNV012]

JACKSON COUNTY SR-135 rockfall mitigation north of Daniel Hill Lane (LM 7.1): The contractor has begun clearing and rockfall mitigation work. SR-135 is closed from LM 6.31 – 7.76. Message boards and detour routes are in place. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and follow detour signage. RESTRICTIONS: Closed with detour in place. [Tim's Tree Service, Inc./Livingston/CNX406]

JACKSON COUNTY SR-85 bridge repair over Indian Creek (LM 4.77): The contractor continues bridge repair work. The road is reduced to one 11’ lane from LM 4.5 – 5.0 using temporary traffic signals to control traffic through the work zone. A wide load detour is in place for vehicles that require larger clearance. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and watch for construction equipment and personnel throughout the work zone. RESTRICTIONS: The road is reduced to one 11’ lane from LM 4.5 – 5.0 using temporary traffic signals to control traffic through the work zone. [Thomson and Thomson, Inc./Livingston/CNX111]

PUTNAM COUNTY I-40 TDOT Maintenance both directions from MM 267.2 to MM 304.3: Maintenance Crews will be performing mobile pothole patching operations on I-40 East and West Bound in Putnam County. Work will be performed from the 267.26 MM to the

304.33 MM on 6/13/2024. Operations will be from 8 AM to 3:30 PM.

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-136 construction from north of the SR-111 interchange to south of the I-40 interchange: The contractor continues grading activities throughout the project. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities. Pigeon Roost Creek Road and Messenger Road are closed at the intersection of SR-136 with detour signs to utilize Bunker Hill Road. In addition, the turning lane serving Prescott South Middle School has been taken out of service and northbound Jefferson Avenue will be restricted to one lane. Motorists are encouraged to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel. [Rogers Group, Inc./Cookeville/CNV284]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-135 (BURGESS FALLS RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 3.56 to LM 5.57: Shoulder and lane closures on SR-135 from Cookeville Boatdock Road to Cane Creek Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 04/03/24 through 06/21/24 from 9am - 2 pm. [2021-771]

PUTNAM COUNTY I-40 from east of SR-56 (MM 274) to east of SR-56 (MM 281): Contractor crews will be installing construction signs along I-40 between MM 274 and MM 281 starting 06/06/2024. Crews will also start brooming and degrassing operations on Sunday evening 06/09/2024 from 7 PM to 6 AM weather permitting. Motorists are encouraged to use caution when crews are present and follow all applicable construction signing. [Vulcan Construction Materials, LLC/Cookeville/CNX410]

DISTRICT 28 CANNON COUNTY SR-1 (W. MAIN ST.) Utility Work both directions from LM 5.94 to LM 5.97: Shoulder and lane closures on SR-1 (W. Main Street) between Auburntown Road and Bragg Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 05/31/24 through 06/12/24 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2024-301]

COFFEE COUNTY SR-55 (E. CARROLL ST.) Utility Work both directions from LM 5.236 to LM 3.016: Police assisted rolling roadblock on SR-55 (E. Carroll Street) between S. Anderson Street and Cobb Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage and barrels/cones will be present, 06/09/24 from 6 am to 7 am. [2024-233]

COFFEE COUNTY I-24 (MM 105) construction of an overpass carrying SR-2 (US-41): Phase 1 of I-24 bridge replacement at Exit 105 will continue this week. SR-2 will be reduced to one lane utilizing traffic signal system. The temporary traffic signal will remain in effect until 9/18/2024. There will be rolling roadblocks on 06/06 and 06/07 for overhead utility installation at MM 105 from 9 AM to 12 PM. [Bell and Associates Construction, LP/Tullahoma/CNX309]

COFFEE COUNTY SR-55 construction from First Avenue (LM 2.0) to SR-16 (US-41A, N. Jackson St, LM 2.6) in Tullahoma: Phase 1 of roadway widening and bridge replacement on SR-55 (Wilson Ave.) will continue this week. Contractor may use temporary lane shifts to complete utility work. Phase 1 traffic shift has reduced lanes from 3 to 2 across the bridge over Rock Creek in order to start bridge replacement work. [Dement Construction Company, LLC/Tullahoma/CNX912]

COFFEE COUNTY SR-55 resurfacing from north of Harper Lane (LM 11.4) to SR-2 (US-41, LM 13.8): There will be nightly lane closures from 7:00 PM to 6:00AM for resurfacing work. One lane in each direction will be maintained at all times. [Volunteer Paving, LLC/Tullahoma/CNY096]

COFFEE, GRUNDY, AND WARREN COUNTY The ADA curb ramp upgrades on various State Routes: The contractor will have lane closures at various locations nights and days in Warren, Coffee, and Grundy Counties for miscellaneous punch-list work. Motorists should use caution and watch for workers and equipment. [MarCor Construction, Inc./McMinnville/CNX360]

FRANKLIN COUNTY Old Decherd Road over Wagner Creek (LM 0.3) construction of a bridge: Old Decherd Road is closed at Wagner Creek for bridge replacement. A signed detour is in place. The road closure will be in place for the duration of the project through June 30th, 2025. RESTRICTIONS: Old Decherd Road at Wagner Creek is closed. [Dement Construction Company, LLC/Tullahoma/CNY068]

MARION COUNTY I-24 TDOT Maintenance eastbound from MM 134.3 to MM 142: Night work paving various spots on the Interstate. Work will begin 6/9/2024 starting 6pm -6am Work will begin 6/10/2024 6pm -6am Work will begin 6/11/2024 6pm -6am

MARION COUNTY I-24 (US-64) rockfall mitigation westbound between MM 136.2 and MM 140.3: The contractor will be running a mobile operation on 06/09/24, from 7 PM – 6 AM, to install rumble strips on I-24 WB near MM 137 in Marion County. Also, on 06/10/24 and 06/11/24 from 9 AM – 4 PM, on I-24 WB near MM 137 the contractor will be setting up single lane closures leaving two lanes open to traffic to install thermo paint and snowplowables. Please use caution when driving through the work zones. [Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Dunlap/CNV912]

MARION COUNTY I-24 from east of Big Fiery Gizzard Creek (MM 146) to near SR-27 (US-72, MM 152): The contractor will be working on I-24 EB and WB from MM 146 to MM 152 to install construction signs on 06/06/24 and 06/07/24, from 7 PM – 6 AM each night. This work will require single lane closures leaving one lane open to traffic. Then they will begin resurfacing operations on 06/09/24 and work Sunday nights through Friday nights from 7 PM – 6 AM each night until work is completed. No work will occur on Saturday nights. This work will require single lane closures leaving one lane open to traffic. THP and truck mounted attenuators will be on site during the work. [Rogers Group, Inc./Dunlap/CNX403]

SEQUATCHIE COUNTY SR-111 sinkhole and culvert repair at LM 3.3: The contractor will be repairing a sinkhole and culvert on SR-111 near L.M. 3.3 in Sequatchie County. This work will require left lane closures for the Northbound and Southbound traffic, leaving one lane open each direction. Please use caution when driving through the work zone. [Talley Construction Company, Inc./Dunlap/CNY178]

VAN BUREN COUNTY SR-285 (MOONEYHAM-LONEWOOD RD.) Utility Work northbound from LM 9.11 to LM 16.18: Flagging operations on SR-285 (Mooneyham-Lonewood Road) between Haston Road and Salzer Mountain Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 06/03/24 through 01/02/25 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2024-309]

WARREN COUNTY SR-1 (US-70S) and SR-380 intersection improvement and SIA to Motlow Advanced Robotics with intersection: Contractor will continue to have intermittent lane closures on SR-380 and SR-1 to work on punch list items. Motorist should expect some delays and use caution through work zone. [Dement Construction Company, LLC/McMinnville/CNW212]

WARREN AND WHITE COUNTY SR-136 repair of the bridge over the Caney Fork River LM 2: The bridge will be one lane through the duration of the project. Motorist should use caution and watch for flaggers. Motorist should expect some delays at the bridge with the traffic signal and traffic utilizing one lane. [Jamison Construction, LLC/McMinnville/CNX109]

DISTRICT 29

BRADLEY COUNTY I-75 at Paul Huff Parkway Interchange modifications: During this reporting period, the contractor will be performing grading activities for concrete shoulder construction on the right shoulder of the I-75 NB off ramp at Paul Huff Parkway. This work will take place behind concrete barrier rail. Right Shoulder of Northbound entrance ramp to I-75 will have workers relocating utilities. Intermittent lane closures on Paul Huff Parkway for construction of Northbound entrance ramp to I-75. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and use caution in the work zone. [Summers-Taylor, Inc./Cleveland/CNX362]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-60 widening from the 4-lane north of I-75 (LM 17.2) to SR-306 (LM19.9): During this reporting period, the contractor will continue grading work and install new storm drainage. Freewill Road will be closed at the intersection of SR-60 for grading operations. Freewill Road is expected to be closed through 07/01/24. Intermittent flagging operations will take place throughout the project during grading operations. The speed limit in the work zone has been reduced to 35 mph. Motorists are advised to use caution in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control. [Summers-Taylor, Inc./Cleveland/CNV130]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-312 (HARRISON PK.) Utility Work both directions from LM 7.67 to LM 7.55: Flagging operations on SR-312 (Harrison Pike) between Westside Road NW and Blythewood Road SW. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 05/16/24 through 06/12/24 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2024-164]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) resurfacing from SR-2 (US-11, US-64, LM 0.0) to near McKamy Street (LM 1.2): The contractor is closing SR-40 Westbound right lane from Bates Street to Edwards Street for the construction of a concrete island. This temporary closure will remain in place until the resurfacing is completed on SR-40 and permanent marking is in place for the new alignment. [Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Cleveland/CNX132]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at I-24 Interchange Reconstruction Phase 2: Nightly lane closures will occur on this project, 9 PM to 6 AM, on I-75 North and South between Exit 1 (East Ridge) and Exit 3A (East Brainerd Road/ SR-320) and on I-24 East and West from Germantown Road to Spring Creek Road, MM182 to MM185, for various construction activities.(Note: During this reporting period the contractor is planning to make traffic adjustments on North Terrace between McBrien Road and South Moore Road on Wednesday (6/5) and/or Thursday (6/6) night. To safely do this work, the contractor will temporarily close Exit 184 from I-24 West between 11 PM and 4 AM. Detours will be posted. Traffic on South Terrace will also be adjusted during this time between Belvoir Avenue and South Moore Road. Paving operations are planned for I-24 East between South Moore Road and Spring Creek Road on Sunday (6/9) night). Uniformed police officers will be present in these work zones to assist with traffic management and to enforce traffic laws. It may also be necessary to do short duration (15 to 30 minutes) rolling roadblocks during the day for patching potholes, clearing debris or to repair guardrail, attenuators, etc. The left lane on North and South Terrace between Belvoir Avenue and Spring Creek Road will be closed for installation of drainage structures, retaining and noise wall construction. Intermittent daytime non-rush hour lane closures may also be necessary throughout the period on South Terrace and North Terrace to work on utilities, street lighting, and various other construction items. All work is weather permitting. Moore Road and McBrien Road bridges over I 24 are closed as well as the entrance and exit ramps to I-24 between Belvoir Avenue and Moore Road. A continuous flow detour using Belvoir Avenue and Spring Creek Road is in place for local traffic. The closures and detour will be in place for approximately 6 months. RESTRICTIONS: Moore Road and McBrien Road over I-24 closed. I-24 Ramps between Belvoir and Moore Road closed. [Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Maj Prj - Blevins/DB2101]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-153 (STATE HWY. 153) Permitted Work southbound from LM 7.4 to LM 5.4: Work will be performed on the SR-153 bridge over the Tennessee River by a TVA contractor, and will take place from 9PM on Friday until 6 AM on Monday. A detour will be posted. RESTRICTIONS: Bridge over Tennessee River is closed in noted direction during work. Detour to use DuPont Parkway and Amnicola Highway.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-153 (STATE HWY. 153) Utility Work both directions from LM 11.51 to LM 11.56: Police assisted flagging operations on SR-153 between Pine Marr Road and the entrance to Weigel's/Kohls shopping center. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 06/12/24 from 9 am - 2 pm, with a rain date of 06/13/24. [2024-356]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (BRAINERD RD.) Utility Work westbound from LM 13.87 to LM 13.02: Shoulder and lane closures on SR-2 (Brainerd Road) between Howell Avenue and Belvoir Avenue. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage and barrels/cones will be present, 06/10/24 through 06/13/24 from 9 am to 2 pm. [2024-366]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (E. 23RD ST.) Utility Work both directions from LM 9.69 to LM 9.94: NIGHTTIME (8 pm - 5:30 am) shoulder and lane closure on SR-2 (E. 23rd Street) between 4th Avenue and Dodds Avenue. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 01/23/24 through 06/30/24. [2023-192/197]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-27 (ROSSVILLE BLVD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 5.63 to LM 5.7: NIGHTTIME Flagging operations on SR-27 (Rossville Blvd) between E. 28th Street and Foust Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 06/10/24 from 10 pm - 4 am. [2024-153]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-60 (STATE HWY. 60) Utility Work eastbound from LM 24.93 to LM 24.13: Shoulder closure on SR-60 between Ooltewah Georgetown Rd/Old State Hwy 58 and 7820 Georgetown Rd NW (C.A.R.E. Automotive). Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage and barrels/cones will be present, 06/04/24 through 06/12/24 from 9 am to 12 pm. [2024-336]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (MARKET ST.) TDOT Bridge Inspection both directions at LM 9.68: The Tennessee Department of Transportation will conduct quarterly testing and maintenance on Market Street Bridge on Sunday, June 9, 2024. The bridge will be closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic from 8 AM until 12 PM. Drivers are advised to use Olgiati Bridge or Veterans Bridge as alternate routes while Market Street Bridge is closed.

HAMILTON COUNTY I-124 (US-27) from I-24 Interchange to South of the Tennessee River Bridge: During this reporting period, daily lane closures are possible between 9 AM and 3:30

PM as the contractor begins this work. Lane closures can be on West 4th St., Off Ramp ‘M’ & ‘N’ On Ramps ‘M’& ‘R’. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control. [Stansell Electric Company, Inc./Chattanooga East/CNY900

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at the Hamilton Place Mall interchange: The SR-153 southbound

ramp to I-75 northbound has been reduced to one lane. I-75 northbound has been shifted to the outside reducing to 3 lanes from MM 4.6 to MM 6.0. Nightly lane closures from 8 PM until 6 AM will occur on I-75 northbound and I-75 southbound from MM 4.4 to MM 7.4 starting on Monday, 06/10/24, through Friday, 06/14/24. If weather delays the work, it will continue on Monday,

06/17/2024, through Wednesday, 06/19/24. [Summers-Taylor, Inc./Chattanooga West/CNX358]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, for utility and grading work. The flagging operations will be performed on 06/06/24, 06/07/24, 06/10/24, 06/11/24 and 06/12/24 from 7 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for utility work, delivery of materials and equipment. [Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Chattanooga East/CNT336]

MCMINN COUNTY I-75 Utility Work both directions from MM 57.2 to MM 46.8: Police assisted rolling roadblock on I-75 starting northbound at the Mile 45 Rest Area north of Athens and southbound at Exit 60 (Sweetwater/Spring City). Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage and barrels/cones will be present, 06/09/24 from 6:30 am to 7:30 am, with a rain date 06/23/24. [2023-082]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-39 construction of a bridge over Middle Creek (LM 13.4): During this reporting period, the Northbound and Southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane and controlled by traffic signals. County road 567 will be closed to traffic (LOCAL TRAFFIC ONLY) and detoured to SR039. This closure is necessary to perform the bridge replacement. The lane restriction will remain in place until the bridge replacement is completed. [Whaley Construction, LLC/Chattanooga East/CNX069]

MEIGS COUNTY SR-58 (STATE HWY. 58) Utility Work both directions from LM 27.3 to LM 35.08: Flagging operations on SR-58 between Old Hwy 68 Country Road 500 and Keylon Hollow

Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 06/03/24 through 06/21/24 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2024-039]

MEIGS COUNTY SR-60 (STATE HWY. 60) Utility Work both directions from LM 3.09 to LM 3.24: Traffic will be reduced to one lane both directions with a flagging operation on SR-60 over the Tri-County Veterans Bridge at the Rhea-Meigs County Line. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 05/28/24 through 06/27/24 from 8 am - 4 pm, weather permitting. [133847.00]

MEIGS COUNTY SR-68 resurfacing from Rhea County line to McMinn County line: During this reporting period, Daily Lane Closures are possible between 7 AM and 7 PM as the contractor begins this work. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control. [Rogers Group, Inc./Wallace/CNY011] [Rogers Group, Inc./Chattanooga East/CNY011]

MEIGS COUNTY W. Memorial Drive, Bridge over Decatur Branch, LM 0.37 in Decatur: During

this reporting period, the bridge over Decatur Branch on W Memorial Dr. will be closed to all traffic starting on Saturday June 1st, 2024, weather permitting. This closure is necessary to perform the Box Bridge Replacement. Detour routes are posted with signs. This closure will remain in place until the Box Bridge Replacement and associated work is completed. RESTRICTIONS: Box bridge on W Memorial Drive over Decatur Branch is closed for replacement. [Southern Constructors, Inc./Chattanooga East/CNY099]

POLK COUNTY SR-68 construction of bridge over Brush Creek (LM 16.4): During this update period, the contractor will continue grading operation on East side of SR-68. A temporary traffic signal system is active on SR-68 near LM 16.4. The Northbound lane of SR-68 will be closed in the area controlled by the temporary traffic signal system. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and

use caution in the work zone. [Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Cleveland/CNX347]

POLK COUNTY SR-68 repair of the bridge over the Hiwassee River (LM 4.8): During this period the contractor will be performing site clean-up on the bridge on SR-68. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control. [Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Cleveland/CNX040]

RHEA COUNTY SR-68 (WASSOM MEMORIAL HWY.) TDOT Bridge Maintenance both directions from LM 8.30 to LM 9.30: Region 2 Bridge Maintenance will be patching potholes on the SR68 bridge over SR29 on Monday and Tuesday, June 10-11 from 9AM-3PM. The North bound lane will be closed on Monday and the South Bound lane will be closed on Tuesday with traffic control in place for both days.

REGIONWIDE

REGION 2 The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic and random on-call pavement marking on various Interstate and State Routes.: The contractor will be restriping pavement markings in Grundy County on SR108 from LM 4.82 - 15.00, Coffee County on SR2 from LM 13.67 - 16.82, and in Warren County on SR 56 from LM 10.58 - 12.94 and LM 14.46 - 15.40. Motorists are encouraged to use caution when paint crews are present and be mindful of wet pavement markings. [Reynolds Sealing and Striping, Inc./Cookeville/CNY055]

REGION 2 The sweeping on various Interstate and State Routes: There will be an area wide sweeping operation on selected regional state routes and interstates. This activity will be supported by a mobile lane closure. Hours of activity are Sunday through Thursday night between 8 PM and 6 AM during this reporting period. [Blevins Enterprises, Inc./Chattanooga West/CNX353]

REGION 2 preventative and unscheduled maintenance of Chattanooga SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures to perform preventative or unscheduled maintenance to the local SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic. Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed. [Lumin8 Transportation Technologies, LLC/Chattanooga East/CNX270]



REGION 2 The installation of longitudinal cable barrier on various Interstate Routes: The contractor will have daytime shoulder closures on interstates throughout Region 2 in order to perform cable rail installation. Both travel lanes will always remain open to traffic on the interstate during any daytime work that is performed. However, some nighttime single lane closures will be in place nightly Sundays through Thursdays from 7 PM to 6 AM as needed. [R.D. Construction, LLC/McMinnville/CNW374]

REGION 2 The on-call guardrail repair and new guardrail installation on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to

perform guardrail repair. These closures will take place on the interstate nightly Sunday through Thursday from 7 PM to 6 AM and daily Monday through Friday on state routes. At least one travel lane will remain open to traffic at all times on the interstate, and flaggers will be present on state routes during any work that is performed. [Cumberland Guardrail, Inc./McMinnville/CNX096]

REGION 2 The random on-call attenuator repair on various Interstate and State Routes: The

contractor will be making attenuator repairs at various interstates and state route locations throughout the Region as needed. Motorists should use caution and be prepared for lane closures and flagging operations. [Site-Safe, LLC/McMinnville/CNX131]

REGION 2 The random on-call cable barrier repair on various Interstate and State Routes: The

contractor may have short term shoulder closures in order to perform cable rail repair. Both travel lanes will always remain open to traffic on the interstate during any daytime work that is performed. Nighttime closures will be needed occasionally and will be worked nightly Sunday through Thursday from 7 PM to 6 AM as needed. [Tennessee Guardrail, Inc./McMinnville/CNX312]

RESTRICTIONS

CUMBERLAND COUNTY - CNX110: Bridge on SR-1 (US-70) over the Obed River is being replaced. The road is closed at LM 12.72.

DEKALB COUNTY - : The road is reduced to one lane at LM 0.43 on 6/10/24. No large trucks or oversized loads.

DEKALB COUNTY - : The road will be closed at LM 12.6 to LM 12.9 on 6/10/24.

JACKSON COUNTY - CNX406: Closed with detour in place.

JACKSON COUNTY - CNX111: The road is reduced to one 11’ lane from LM 4.5 – 5.0 using temporary traffic signals to control traffic through the work zone.

FRANKLIN COUNTY - CNY068: Old Decherd Road at Wagner Creek is closed.

HAMILTON COUNTY - DB2101: Moore Road and McBrien Road over I-24 closed. I-24 Ramps between Belvoir and Moore Road closed.

HAMILTON COUNTY - : Bridge over Tennessee River is closed in noted direction during work. Detour to use DuPont Parkway and Amnicola Highway.

MEIGS COUNTY - CNY099: Box bridge on W Memorial Drive over Decatur Branch is closed for replacement.

