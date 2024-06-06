APRA releases response on Superannuation Promoter definition

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has released its response to the consultation on the proposed updates to the “promoter” definition under Reporting Standard SRS 101.0 Definitions for superannuation data collections.
The consultation response is available on the APRA website at: Phase 1 Breadth.
