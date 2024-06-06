Qlicksmart improves workplace safety for medical professionals worldwide

Qlicksmart’s world-first single-handed scalpel blade remover protects clinicians worldwide.

More than two decades of exporting

Qlicksmart started exporting in 2000. Today its safety devices are used in over 50 countries, up from 32 in 2019. Exports account for 70% of the company’s business. Key export markets include Canada, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the UK and the US. Its devices are supplied through a network of 140 distribution partners.

China had been on Qlicksmart’s export radar for some time.

‘China is a market that requires substantial resources, from distribution and logistics support to IP and product registration, marketing and advocacy,’ says Dr Konara. ‘It was a 12-month process alone to find the right distribution partner. All of those pieces finally came together last year.’

Dr Konara says Trade and Investment Queensland provided the introduction to the distribution partner in China. Austrade has been working with Qlicksmart and the Chinese distributor to raise awareness in the market. For instance, assisting the distributor to exhibit at the China International Medical Equipment Fair (CMEF), one of the world’s largest medical fairs.

Austrade also organised for Qlicksmart to speak at the 15th China Australia Health Forum, which attracted senior executives from China’s healthcare industry. Qlicksmart will continue to advocate for its products as part of its China expansion strategy.

Expansion to Southeast Asia

Qlicksmart is also looking to grow its business in Southeast Asia.

‘We are interested in Southeast Asia because the region’s population is increasing and so is its spending on healthcare,’ says Dr Konara. ‘Our products have been available in Malaysia and Singapore for some years. We expanded into Thailand and Vietnam in 2023. The Philippines is next.’

Austrade is helping Qlicksmart to work with distributors across Southeast Asia. ‘Some distributors are mature with good market coverage,’ says Dr Konara. ‘Others are starting out. Austrade’s service is tailored to each market – that’s what’s so special about their support.’

Government assistance eases market entry

Government support is vital to Qlicksmart’s success. The company identifies markets of interest and reaches out for in-market assistance. This assistance could include market insights, introductions to potential distributors and invitations to regional trade shows.

‘We have a limited or no presence in many overseas markets,’ says Dr Konara. ‘Without in-market support, expansion would be difficult. We also tap into our distribution network. For example, our Singaporean distributor for a specific product range would know who their Malaysian counterpart is and put us in touch. Trade shows are another way to meet customers and distributors.’

Qlicksmart advises other medtech companies to pick their distributors carefully.

‘Bringing new medical devices to a new market is a long-term commitment,’ says Dr Konara. ‘One of the key success factors is a business that will partner with you for some years. We look for distributors that are prepared to go on that journey with us.’