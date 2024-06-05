Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,683 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,051 in the last 365 days.

A Brief History of Juneteenth

Davis Wright Tremaine Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion is proud to welcome Professor Brandon R. Byrd for a presentation on Juneteenth on Tuesday, June 18 at 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET. This program is part of our regular DEI Education series and is eligible for DEI Billable Credit.

Professor Byrd is a scholar of Black intellectual and social history. He is the author of The Black Republic: African Americans and the Fate of Haiti and co-editor of Ideas in Unexpected Places: Reimagining Black Intellectual History and Haiti for the Haitians. He teaches at Vanderbilt University, where he is an Associate Professor of History and African American & Diaspora Studies. He is currently working on a biography of Benjamin "Pap" Singleton.

Professor Byrd will focus on the history and importance of Juneteenth. He will also touch on the latest onslaught against DEI and the impacts on teaching Black history. This event will be moderated by Davis Wright Tremaine's Robin Huey, Legal Secretary and Operations Manager in San Francisco.

In advance of this event, we invite you to submit questions to our panelists at officeofdei@dwt.com.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar and the option to add this event to your Outlook calendar. This session will be recorded. Please review our privacy policy. By registering for this event, you are providing consent to be recorded.

We look forward to having you join us!

Speakers

Contact Office of DEI with questions.

You just read:

A Brief History of Juneteenth

Distribution channels: Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more