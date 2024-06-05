PHILIPPINES, June 5 - Press Release

June 5, 2024 Bong Go applauds enactment of law to increase teaching supply allowances for teachers Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has commended the signing of Republic Act No. 11997, or the "Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act," by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, a significant legislative measure aimed at increasing the teaching supply allowances for public school teachers. This law, which key legislative members ceremonially signed on Monday, June 3, in Malacañang, seeks to ease educators' financial challenges by enhancing their allowances for essential teaching supplies. Go, who played a significant role as a co-author and co-sponsor of the law in the Senate, emphasized the importance of this legislation in enhancing the quality of education and promoting the welfare of teachers in the Philippines. "With the enactment of the Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act, we are taking a crucial step toward empowering our teachers and enriching our educational system," Go, who is also a member of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, stated. He highlighted that this initiative is part of a broader effort to support educators so they can focus on delivering quality education without the distractions of financial constraints. The new law increases the allowance for teaching supplies from PhP7,500 to PhP10,000 starting in the School Year 2024-25, with provisions for future increases to support the evolving needs of educators. This adjustment aims to cover essential teaching materials such as chalk and paper, which were previously often purchased out-of-pocket by the teachers. Go reiterated his commitment to advancing the educational sector in the country, noting that investing in teachers is synonymous with investing in the nation's future. "By providing our educators with adequate support, we ensure that our youth are equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to lead our country forward," he concluded. Go has been advocating for accessible and quality education for all Filipinos. To accomplish this, Go co-authored RA 11510, which institutionalizes the Alternative Learning System (ALS) and improves the delivery of basic education to underserved and disadvantaged students. The law provides support for typically under-represented students such as indigenous students, students from less privileged backgrounds, and students with physical and learning disabilities. During the term of former President Rodrigo Duterte, Go also supported the enactment of RA 10931, or the "Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act." This law has immensely supported impoverished students by providing free education in local colleges, universities, and state-run technical vocational institutions. Building upon the successes of RA 10931, Go co-authored and co-sponsored Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1360 seeks to expand the Tertiary Education Subsidy (TES) coverage. Furthermore, Go likewise commended President Marcos Jr. for signing into law RA 11984, also known as the "No Permit, No Exam Prohibition Act." Go also co-authored and co-sponsored the measure in the Senate. Meanwhile, Go filed SBN 1786, which seeks to mandate public higher education institutions (HEIs) to establish Mental Health Offices in their respective campuses. Under Go's proposed measure, Mental Health Offices shall set up campus hotlines with dedicated and trained guidance counselors to assist the whole HEI community, especially the students. "Naniniwala ako sa potensyal ng mga kabataang Pilipino dahil sila ang pag-asa ng ating bayan. Gabayan po natin sila upang marating ang kanilang mga pangarap. Sa abot ng aking makakaya, tutulong po ako upang mabigyan ng sapat na serbisyo ang kapwa natin Pilipino tungo sa mas magandang kinabukasan. Bisyo ko po ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos," said Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to those in need.