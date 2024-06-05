Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,681 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,049 in the last 365 days.

Audio | Stanislaus County CARE Court

In late 2023, Stanislaus County became one of seven California counties to pilot the state’s new CARE Court system - a new judicial division intended to handle serious mental health conditions and substance addiction, and address the homelessness crisis. Marijke Rowland, the Senior Health Equity Reporter for the nonprofit Central Valley Journalism Collaborative, provides a look at how the court has been working so far in its first six months.

You just read:

Audio | Stanislaus County CARE Court

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more