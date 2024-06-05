Audio | Stanislaus County CARE Court

In late 2023, Stanislaus County became one of seven California counties to pilot the state’s new CARE Court system - a new judicial division intended to handle serious mental health conditions and substance addiction, and address the homelessness crisis. Marijke Rowland, the Senior Health Equity Reporter for the nonprofit Central Valley Journalism Collaborative, provides a look at how the court has been working so far in its first six months.
