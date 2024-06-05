Abre Launches Advisory Council to Enhance Alignment with School District Needs
Abre, K-12's #1 modern data solution, is pleased to announce the formation of its new Advisory Council, established as part of the company's mission to open learning communities by connecting what matters. Abre improves student outcomes by transforming the way all stakeholders in and out of schools make comprehensive data-informed decisions.
The Advisory Council comprises a select group of experienced professionals with extensive knowledge and expertise in education, technology, policy and administration. Their collective insights and feedback will play a crucial role in guiding future product development initiatives for Abre, ensuring that the company remains at the forefront of addressing challenges faced by schools and districts nationwide.
"We are focused on providing lifelong, meaningful, and positive experiences for all students, and the establishment of the Advisory Council exemplifies our dedication to moving the needle for everyone in the school community," said James Stoffer, CEO of Abre. "The insights and guidance from this esteemed group of leaders will be instrumental in shaping our strategies and ensuring that we continue to provide innovative solutions that empower educators and enhance student outcomes."
The Advisory Council members will serve as a vital sounding board for the Abre executive leadership team, offering perspectives and recommendations to deepen their understanding of school district needs. Additionally, the Council will provide opportunities for the Abre executive team to test ideas, preview business plans and receive support and guidance in ensuring that Abre is supporting the rapidly evolving needs of school district administrators.
Members of the Abre Advisory Council include:
Melvin Brown, Superintendent - Montgomery School District
Eduardo Cesario, Deputy Superintendent - Waukegan School District
Karen Cheser, Superintendent - Durango School District
Laura Cortez, Assistant Superintendent - Greenfield School District
Mindy Frisbee, Educational Technology Expert
Pat Gittisriboongul, Assistant Superintendent - Lynwood School District
Travis Hamby, Superintendent - Allen County School District
Thomas C. Murray, Director of Innovation - Future Ready Schools
Marni Durham, Assistant Superintendent of Butler Tech, Career and Technical Education for Adults and High School Students
Amy Stacy, Executive Director of Strategic Initiatives - Springfield City School District
Abre serves as a one-stop-shop that integrates data from hundreds of EdTech platforms across a school district. These data points are integrated to paint a 360-degree view of a student across key areas of social-emotional well-being, enrollment, attendance, intervention and academic performance for administrators and building staff to quickly access the data in real-time. The company's commitment to streamlining processes, enhancing collaboration, and improving student outcomes has garnered widespread recognition and adoption among school districts nationwide.
About Abre
Abre is K-12's #1 modern data solution. With Abre, schools improve their operational efficiency, increase ALL stakeholder engagement, empower school leaders to make confident decisions, and help schools reinvest in what matters most (their students).
To learn more about Abre, please visit abre.com.
