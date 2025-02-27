Abre Announces Abre Connect: A Premier Conference for K-12 Leaders

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Abre , the leading K-12 modern data solution, is excited to announce Abre Connect , its inaugural user conference designed to bring together K-12 leaders to share insights, explore impactful data practices, and strengthen their use of the Abre platform. The event will occur July 15-18, 2024, in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.Abre Connect provides a unique opportunity for K-12 educators, administrators, and decision-makers to collaborate, learn from real-world use cases, and build the confidence needed to make meaningful decisions for their communities. Attendees will engage in interactive sessions, workshops, and networking opportunities, all focused on leveraging Abre to drive student success.Why Attend Abre Connect?Connect with K-12 stakeholders by engaging with like-minded professionals who are committed to making a difference in their schools and communities. Learn new ways to use Abre by discovering innovative strategies to improve K-12 decision-making and enhance leadership through the Abre platform. Get inspired by new ideas by gaining insights into maximizing technology, budget, staff, and community resources to create a lasting impact.Abre Connect will feature two distinguished keynote speakers:Thomas Murray – Director of Innovation for Future Ready Schools, a project of All4Ed. Murray has worked with the U.S. Congress, Senate, White House, and the U.S. Department of Education to advocate for student-centered learning. His book, Personal & Authentic: Designing Learning Experiences that Impact a Lifetime, highlights how educators can make a lasting impact on students.Dr. James Gray – Superintendent of Jefferson Parish Schools (JP Schools), the largest and most diverse public school system in Louisiana. Under his leadership, JP Schools has implemented groundbreaking initiatives such as one-to-one student device access, an early literacy strategic plan, and an Early Warning System to support at-risk students.Abre Connect is more than a conference—it’s an opportunity to collaborate, innovate, and elevate K-12 education. Whether you’re a district leader, principal, or educator, this event will provide the tools and knowledge you need to drive positive change in your schools.Register today and be part of the future of education!For more information and to register, visit https://connect.abre.com or contact events@abre.com.About AbreAbre is K-12's #1 modern data solution. With Abre, schools improve their operational efficiency, increase all stakeholder engagement, empower school leaders to make confident decisions, and help schools reinvest in what matters most (their students).

