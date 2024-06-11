The 2024 Caveman Music Festival Welcomes The Red Clay Strays, The Wallflowers and Toadies to Lineup
3-Day Event Taps the Spectacular Wonderlands and Mysteries of the Colorado Mountains
Caveman Music Festival is a place for dreamers, fun havers, campers, fishermen, musicians, squatch lovers, alien abductees, and music fans from all walks of life.”WESTON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deep in the Purgatoire River Valley in the southern Colorado mountains sits the bucolic village of Weston, an unincorporated community that is home to the Monument Lake Resort and the one-of-a-kind Caveman Music Festival. A pristine landscape undiscovered but by the adventurous few, Weston is small-town nirvana, and there is no place in the whole of the United States better fitted for an event as equally unique. The Caveman Music Festival features three days of eclectic music with tastes that range from Americana to country to psychedelic to rock ‘n’ roll, and unlimited natural resources for the true “pathfinder.” Take the ultimate road trip away from the sweltering summer heat and up into the cooler climes to enjoy camping, fishing, kayaking, hiking, and the best live music on the mountain top. The 3rd Annual Caveman Music Festival happens Labor Day weekend at the Monument Lake Resort, August 30th through September 1st. The 2024 lineup features The Red Clay Strays, The Wallflowers, Toadies, Kurt Vile & the Violators, Uncle Lucius, Red Shahan, Jamestown Revival, Band of Heathens, Emily Wolfe, The Droptines, Stephen Wilson Jr., Sir Woman, Taddy Porter, Drayton Farley, Buffalo Hunt, Midnight River Choir, Charlie Shafter, and more. Tickets and accommodation packages go on sale March 22nd and can be purchased at www.cavemanmusicfestival.com or by calling (719) 680-0580.
— Red Shahan
Co-founded by West Texas country music troubadour, Red Shahan along with bandmate Parker Morrow, and Monument Lake Resort proprietor, Brett McGraw, Caveman Music Festival is a trip back to the rural past where folks from different cultures join together in one unified spirit. The state-of-the-art destination resort sits on 368 gorgeous mountain acres and offers a restaurant and bars on site, “glamping” options, RV/campers accommodations, plenty of lodging options off-site, and the music you will hear is just as majestic as the scenery featuring the best in Americana music. Whether it’s hiking along mountain vistas, fishing at the mile-long private lake, boating on cool clear waters, or just basking in the tranquility of nature, Caveman Music Festival offers it all along with the perfect soundtrack at this secluded little piece of heaven.
“Great bands, iconic setting. It’s definitely one of the coolest festivals we’ve been a part of.” -Uncle Lucius
“When you go to the Caveman Music Festival, not only are you surrounded by the beauty of the great outdoors, but also the hospitality and good will of the fine folks who put it on. That welcoming vibe is something that reverberates through the festival grounds and makes it something we always look forward to!” -Jamestown Revival
“Caveman Music Festival is a place for dreamers, fun havers, campers, fishermen, musicians, squatch lovers, alien abductees, and music fans from all walks of life. It’s a festival that you can recommend to the entire family reunion.” –Red Shahan
The Caveman Festival is proudly sponsored by Deep Eddy, Sun Belt, Omni, Turtle Box, Delicato Wines, Hooey, Liquid Death, Twin Enviro and Trinidad Tourism.
The Monument Lake Resort is located at 4789 CO-12, Weston, CO 81091
Caveman Music Festival