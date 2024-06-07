Ovation Sienna Hills Named Best of Southern Utah for Third Year
Ovation Sienna Hills earned the gold designation for Best of Southern Utah, the highest honor in these awards.
We understand senior living is a new chapter in our residents’ lives, and we take our job to heart in helping this be the best stage in their lives.”ST. GEORGE, UTAH, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ovation Sienna Hills senior living community in St. George, Utah was named Best of Southern Utah for the third consecutive year. Ovation earned the gold designation, the highest honor in these awards.
— Erick Lorenzana, General Manager of Ovation Sienna Hills
Best of Southern Utah winners are voted by the public. Earning this honorable recognition is a testament to the Ovation team’s mission “to enhance the life of every person we serve.”
“I am honored and thankful to the St. George community for voting Ovation Sienna Hills the Best of Southern Utah,” stated Erick Lorenzana, General Manager of Ovation Sienna Hills. “We understand senior living is a new chapter in our residents’ lives, and we take our job to heart in helping this be the best stage in their lives."
Earning this award three times since opening in 2021 is a demonstration of the team’s commitment to providing a premiere retirement experience.
Ovation Sienna Hills offers an active retirement lifestyle for their residents, including concierge services, four in-house restaurants, a pool, a vibrant activities and events schedule, and so much more. Lifestyle options include independent living villas and apartments, assisted living, and memory care, plus Utah’s first female-only memory care neighborhood, Sage.
The team offers a grand welcome right from the start with their red-carpet entrance for new residents, a warm introduction to life at Ovation Sienna Hills.
Schedule your personal tour of this award-winning senior living community at OvationSiennaHills.com.
About Ovation Sienna Hills
Ovation Sienna Hills offers an active lifestyle for seniors who want to live retirement to its fullest. Living options include independent living, assisted living, memory care, and female-only memory care in St. George Utah. Managed by Areté Living, the team lives their mission “to enhance the life of every person we serve.” Discover more at OvationSiennaHills.com and on Facebook and Instagram.
Ovation Sienna Hills
Ovation Sienna Hills
+1 435-429-0000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok