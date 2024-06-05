PWB Meeting Date – June 7, 2024

The Public Works Board’s June Meeting is June 7, 2024 from 8:30 AM – 12:00 PM. This meeting will be held online via Zoom, and in person at the Washington State Department of Commerce headquarters in Olympia (1011 Plum Street, Olympia, WA 98501).
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.