Come celebrate 2024 Free Fishing Day at one of Clearwater Region's events

The Clearwater Region will be hosting four main events as part of Idaho's annual Free Fishing Day on Saturday, June 8th. Staff will be available to provide fishing instruction, fishing rods will be available to check-out and bait will be provided. Although FREE Fishing is all day, events will run from 9am-noon at the following locations;

Remember to be safe while out on the water this season! Pack your sunscreen, hat, snacks, lots of water. Contact the regional office for more information (208) 799-5010. 

