From Farm to Table: 9 Line Wagyu Offers Online Delivery of 100% Fullblood Wagyu Beef

Sustainable ranch provides farm-to-door delivery of 100% fullblood wagyu and partners with local restaurants to bring fullblood wagyu to tables across the U.S.

BONIFAY, USA, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 9 Line Farms, a family and veteran-owned ranch in Bonifay, Florida, is changing how people experience the unparalleled taste and quality of Japanese Fullblood Wagyu beef. With a commitment to ethical farming practices and a farm-to-table philosophy, 9 Line Wagyu offers an online store where customers can purchase premium wagyu beef cuts and have them conveniently delivered straight to their doorsteps.

As producers of 100% Fullblood Wagyu, 9 Line Farms takes pride in raising their cattle using regenerative farming methods that prioritize the well-being of both the animals and the land. By implementing practices such as rotational grazing, providing clean water sources, and feeding nutrient-rich local hay, they ensure their cattle thrive in a stress-free environment, promoting optimal marbling and flavor, without using antibiotics, steroids, or growth hormones.

"We believe that true quality starts from the very foundation – the way our animals are raised," said Laura Madden, co-founder of 9 Line Farms. "Our mission is to share the blessings of our farm with families across the nation, allowing them to experience the unmatched richness and tenderness of fullblood wagyu beef."

9 Line Farms' commitment to the farm-to-table movement extends beyond their wagyu beef online store. They have partnered with prestigious local restaurants in the Florida and Alabama regions, including Otter Creek Farmstead & Distillery, Bitterroot, Coastal Rancher, Basmati's Asian Cuisine, 3 Sons BBQ, and Cuvee 30A. These establishments share 9 Line Farms' dedication to sourcing locally and showcasing the exceptional flavors of their ethically-raised 100% Fullblood Wagyu beef.

"We are proud to collaborate with like-minded establishments that appreciate the art of sourcing the finest ingredients and preparing them with utmost care," added Laura Madden, co-founder of 9 Line Farms. "Our partnerships celebrate the culinary excellence of our region and promote a sustainable and ethical food system."

With their online store and local restaurant partnerships, 9 Line Wagyu is leading the way in bringing the unparalleled taste and quality of 100% Fullblood Wagyu beef to tables across the country, one plate at a time.

For more information about 9 Line Farms and to explore their wagyu beef offerings, visit www.9linewagyu.com.

