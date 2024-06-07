From Farm to Table: 9 Line Wagyu Offers Online Delivery of 100% Fullblood Wagyu Beef
Sustainable ranch provides farm-to-door delivery of 100% fullblood wagyu and partners with local restaurants to bring fullblood wagyu to tables across the U.S.
Our mission is to share the blessings of our farm with families across the nation, allowing them to experience the unmatched richness and tenderness of fullblood wagyu beef.”BONIFAY, USA, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 9 Line Farms, a family and veteran-owned ranch in Bonifay, Florida, is changing how people experience the unparalleled taste and quality of Japanese Fullblood Wagyu beef. With a commitment to ethical farming practices and a farm-to-table philosophy, 9 Line Wagyu offers an online store where customers can purchase premium wagyu beef cuts and have them conveniently delivered straight to their doorsteps.
As producers of 100% Fullblood Wagyu, 9 Line Farms takes pride in raising their cattle using regenerative farming methods that prioritize the well-being of both the animals and the land. By implementing practices such as rotational grazing, providing clean water sources, and feeding nutrient-rich local hay, they ensure their cattle thrive in a stress-free environment, promoting optimal marbling and flavor, without using antibiotics, steroids, or growth hormones.
"We believe that true quality starts from the very foundation – the way our animals are raised," said Laura Madden, co-founder of 9 Line Farms. "Our mission is to share the blessings of our farm with families across the nation, allowing them to experience the unmatched richness and tenderness of fullblood wagyu beef."
9 Line Farms' commitment to the farm-to-table movement extends beyond their wagyu beef online store. They have partnered with prestigious local restaurants in the Florida and Alabama regions, including Otter Creek Farmstead & Distillery, Bitterroot, Coastal Rancher, Basmati's Asian Cuisine, 3 Sons BBQ, and Cuvee 30A. These establishments share 9 Line Farms' dedication to sourcing locally and showcasing the exceptional flavors of their ethically-raised 100% Fullblood Wagyu beef.
"We are proud to collaborate with like-minded establishments that appreciate the art of sourcing the finest ingredients and preparing them with utmost care," added Laura Madden, co-founder of 9 Line Farms. "Our partnerships celebrate the culinary excellence of our region and promote a sustainable and ethical food system."
With their online store and local restaurant partnerships, 9 Line Wagyu is leading the way in bringing the unparalleled taste and quality of 100% Fullblood Wagyu beef to tables across the country, one plate at a time.
For more information about 9 Line Farms and to explore their wagyu beef offerings, visit www.9linewagyu.com.
