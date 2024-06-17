Go-Station to Partner with DevvStream to Produce Carbon Credits in Canada

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Go-Station is excited to announce the partnership with California-based company, DevvStream, a global leader in green project investment and carbon credit generation, to produce carbon credits for its soon-to-be-installed electric vehicle (EV) charging network in Canada. These stations will be installed at no cost to retailers, fuel centers, corporate offices, and multifamily developments to reduce carbon emissions in British Columbia in high-traffic locations such as Vancouver and Victoria.

"We are proud to be partnering with DevvStream in Canada, the US, and globally to encourage businesses to reduce their carbon pollution and other greenhouse gases (GHG) by measuring emissions, meeting reduction targets, and incentivizing investment in clean energy projects. Our partnership will help support the accelerated adoption of EVs worldwide, central to our company's environmental mission," Andrew Hisey, Go-Station’s President and CEO, explains.

Climate change poses one of the greatest risks to the survival of humanity. Increased GHG emissions, driven largely by human activity, has strengthened the greenhouse effect and contributed to global climate change, threatening ecosystems, biodiversity, economies, and human livelihood.

“Our partnership with Go-Station enables us to deploy our advanced technology platform and business model through EV charging to optimize the world's largest environmental exchange. With the expected high demand for carbon credits in line with corporate and government ESG initiatives and goals, our work with Go-Station is critical to accelerating our investment in sustainability. We are excited about making a global difference to the environment together,” Sunny Trinh, DevvStream's CEO, says.

Canadian businesses interested in hosting no-cost, state-of-the-art EV chargers on their company-owned property should contact Go-Station at info@Go-Station.com.

About Go-Station and DevvStream:

Go-Station is an EV charging company dedicated to building a world where every driver has confidence in owning and driving an electric vehicle. The company serves drivers, multi-family developments, workplaces, parking facilities, healthcare, businesses, and fleet operators seeking to go electric by offering a full range of charging solutions, including turn-key deployments. For more information, go to Go-Station.com.

DevvStream is a technology-based sustainability company that advances the development and monetization of environmental assets, with an initial focus on carbon markets. DevvStream works with governments and corporations worldwide to achieve their sustainability goals through the implementation of curated green technology projects that generate renewable energy, improve energy efficiencies, eliminate or reduce emissions, and sequester carbon directly from the air—creating carbon credits in the process. For more information, go to DevvStream.com.