Two Lander-area pavement improvement projects scheduled to resume next week

Chip sealing is scheduled to begin Monday, June 10, on 5.8 miles of U.S. 287/Wyoming 789 beginning on the south edge of Lander, and milling, paving and placement of asphalt mix wearing course is scheduled to begin June 10 on 1.4 miles of Wyoming 789 on the north edge of Lander.

Avail Valley Construction-WY LLC, of Afton is the prime contractor on both projects -- the $4.95 million Muddy Gap-Lander/Lyons Valley Section on the south edge of Lander, and the $2.9 million Lander-Hudson State School Section project on the north edge of Lander.

Both projects had a contract completion date of Oct. 31, 2023.

North on Wyoming 789...

The 1.4-mile project on Lander's north edge includes asphalt milling, paving and placement of asphalt wearing course pavement between mileposts 82.40 and 80.97 -- the traffic signal at the hilltop intersection of U.S. 287 and Wyoming 789.

"In Lander, during milling, paving, and plant mix wearing course placement, traffic will be limited to two lanes, with no left turns allowed," according to Wyoming Department of Transportation project engineer Brian Martin of Lander.

A 12-foot width restriction remains in effect north of Lander.

The work north of Lander on W789 includes asphalt pavement surfacing, traffic control, sidewalk, curb and gutter, milling, grading and other work on 1.4 miles of Wyoming 789.

South on U.S. 287...

Paving was completed last year on 5.8 miles of Wyoming 789/U.S. 287 beginning on the south edge of Lander. Chip sealing is scheduled to begin June 10 from milepost 73.97 to milepost 79.10, with plant mix wearing course placement to occur the following week in Lander from milepost 80.16 (the west end of the U.S. 287 and Wyoming 789 intersection) to milepost 81.03.

"During chip sealing operations, traffic will be controlled with a pilot car and flaggers. Motorists should expect a maximum cumulative delay of up to 15 minutes during all work," Martin said. "In Lander, during plant mix wearing course placement, traffic will be limited to two lanes, with no left turns allowed."

A 14-foot width restriction remains in effect south of Lander.

The Wyoming 789/U.S. 287 project includes bridge rehabilitation, curb and gutter, sidewalk, rotomilling of existing asphalt pavement surfacing, a two-inch pavement overlay, plant mix wearing course, and other work.