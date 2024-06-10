Go-Station to Build Electric Vehicle Charging Network in Canada

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Go-Station is excited to announce its entry into Canada by installing no-cost, state-of-the-art electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at retailers, fuel centers, corporate offices, and multifamily developments. These installations aim to further Go-Station's commitment to reducing the world's carbon footprint through global EV charging infrastructure expansion.

"Our move into the Canadian market was spurred by a combination of the government's favorable carbon credit incentives encouraging businesses to go green and by its ambitious goal of achieving 100% light-duty Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) sales by 2035. Leveraging carbon credit programs has enabled Go-Station to viably fund EV charging locations in high-traffic areas in British Columbia such as Vancouver and Victoria. We are delighted to be leading the way in building out Canada's state-of-the-art charging network to help achieve 100% ZEV sales in the next decade," Andrew Hisey, Go-Station’s President and CEO, explains.

Carbon credits are a way for governments to encourage organizations to reduce their carbon pollution and other greenhouse gases by measuring emissions, setting reduction targets, and incentivizing investment in clean energy projects.

About Go-Station:

Go-Station is an EV charging company dedicated to building a world where every driver has confidence in owning and driving an electric vehicle. The company serves drivers, multi-family developments, workplaces, parking facilities, healthcare, businesses, and fleet operators seeking to go electric by offering a full range of charging solutions, including turn-key deployments. For more information, go to Go-Station.com.