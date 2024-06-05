Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,678 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,053 in the last 365 days.

FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opening in Ringgold County

FEMA is opening a Disaster Recovery Center Thursday, June 6 in Mount Ayr:

United Baptist Presbyterian Church

2343 U.S. 169

Mount Ayr, IA 50854

 

Hours:

Thursday, June 6 – 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. 

Friday, June 7 to Wednesday, June 12 – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.


Recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications.

To save time, apply online or by phone before visiting a DRC by:

If you need help, FEMA staff will be on hand to help. Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service. For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI.

Disaster Recovery Centers are physically accessible to people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs. They are equipped with assistive and adaptive technology such as amplified phones, caption phones, video phones, wheelchair ramps and other resources to help ensure all applicants can access resources.

You just read:

FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opening in Ringgold County

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more