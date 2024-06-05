FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opening in Ringgold County

FEMA is opening a Disaster Recovery Center Thursday, June 6 in Mount Ayr:

United Baptist Presbyterian Church

2343 U.S. 169

Mount Ayr, IA 50854

Hours:

Thursday, June 6 – 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, June 7 to Wednesday, June 12 – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications.

To save time, apply online or by phone before visiting a DRC by:

If you need help, FEMA staff will be on hand to help. Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service. For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI.

Disaster Recovery Centers are physically accessible to people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs. They are equipped with assistive and adaptive technology such as amplified phones, caption phones, video phones, wheelchair ramps and other resources to help ensure all applicants can access resources.