House Resolution 463 Printer's Number 3227

PENNSYLVANIA, June 5 - A Resolution recognizing June 19, 2024, as "Juneteenth Independence Day" in Pennsylvania in commemoration of June 19, 1865, the date on which slavery was abolished finally in all regions of the United States.

