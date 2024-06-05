Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,683 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,060 in the last 365 days.

House Resolution 436 Printer's Number 3123

PENNSYLVANIA, June 5 - A Resolution designating the week of June 24 through 28, 2024, as "Union Organizing Week" in Pennsylvania, in honor of those workers who have fought for their right to organize and bargain collectively at their workplace.

You just read:

House Resolution 436 Printer's Number 3123

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more