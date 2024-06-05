House Bill 2310 Printer's Number 3140
PENNSYLVANIA, June 5 - An Act amending Title 3 (Agriculture) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, providing for the Agriculture Innovation Grant Program; and promulgating regulations.
