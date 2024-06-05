Derby Barracks / Possession of a narcotic drug

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A5002808

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

DATE/TIME: 06/05/2024 @ approximately 1028 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 Coventry Rest Area in the Town of Coventry

VIOLATION: Possession of a narcotic drug

ACCUSED: Joshua Leblanc

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/05/2024 at approximately 1028 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a male slumped over in a vehicle parked at the Coventry rest area off I-91 in the Town of Coventry. Troopers responded to the area and located the male. Troopers observed several items of drug paraphernalia located in plain view inside the vehicle.

The male indicated he did not need any medical attention and was just sleeping. The male was identified as Joshua Leblanc (38) of Woodbury. Leblanc indicated he had been at the rest area since the early hours of the morning. Through subsequent investigation, probable cause was developed to believe illicit drugs were inside the vehicle. Leblanc ultimately provided consent for Troopers to search the vehicle.

Inside the vehicle, several items containing a white powdery substance were located. Lablanc advised the items belonged to him and identified them as an illicit narcotic. The items were seized and later tested positive for Fentanyl. The items were sent to the Vermont Forensic Laboratory for further testing and weight confirmation. Lablanc was cited into the Orleans County Criminal Court at a later date for the above listed offense.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/27/2024 @ 08:30 am

COURT: Orleans

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT:NOT INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.