American Made Class 1 E-MTB Has Maximum Power Allowed By U.S. Law

PAONIA, COLORADO, USA, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Optibike, the leading manufacturer of high-performance electric bikes, has just released their latest model, the Optibike RIOT. This revolutionary electric mountain bike contains maximum power allowed for Class 1 E-MTBs in America.

With an impressive 190 Newton Meters of torque and a full 750 watts continuous power, the RIOT surpasses all other E-MTBs currently on the market. This is a significant increase compared to the most popular selling E-MTBs, which typically have around 85 Newton Meters of torque and 250 watts of power.

The Optibike RIOT meets all American laws and regulations for electric bikes. This means that riders can enjoy the full potential of the bike without any legal restrictions. The RIOT is designed for off-road adventures, daily commutes, or simply cruising around town.

The power and performance of the RIOT means riders can climb steeper hills with ease. The RIOT is ideal for heavier riders that benefit from extra power. A heavier rider will require more power than a lighter rider to climb steep hills.

The RIOT features Optibike's proprietary POWERSTORM™ motor drive system which was designed in Colorado specifically for the needs of American riders.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Optibike RIOT, the most powerful E-MTB built in America," said Jim Turner, CEO of Optibike. "We have put years of research and development into this bike, and we are confident that it will exceed the expectations of our customers. The RIOT is a game-changer in the world of electric bikes and we are excited to see how it will revolutionize the industry."

The Optibike RIOT is now available for purchase on the company's website. Each bike is custom built to the riders specifications in Colorado. With its unmatched power and performance, the RIOT is sure to be a hit among electric bike enthusiasts. For more information about the Optibike RIOT and other models, visit www.optibike.com.

