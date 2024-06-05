Charleston Competition Introduces 20th Century Music Competition Finalists
Showcasing global diversity and outstanding talent, the finalists of the 20th Century Music Competition embody virtuosity and passion for contemporary music.CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Charleston International Music Competition has announced the finalists of the 20th Century Music Competition 2024, highlighting the extraordinary variety and creativity of music from the 20th century.
This competition showcases an impressive array of musical talent from around the world, and selected performers who advanced to the final round are presented below by instrument category:
CELLO
Aidan Chien, Asia Foland, Mina Kim, Nolan Woo
DOUBLE BASS
Joshua Lee
FLUTE
Annie Guan, Keerthisri Kannan, Eliza Kim, Man Hin Gwen Wen
GUITAR
Sofie Dardzinski, Nathan Lee, Millet Padron, Derek Tang
HARP
Kelly Yang
OBOE
Azelle Kim, Tristan Zhang
PIANO
Serena Abrahams, Luciana Angulo Ortiz, Yuvanguru Balagurumoorthy, Davis Cabaniss, Alina Chen, Chieh-Chun Chen, Violet Chen, Tong-Bai Deng, Brandon Ding, Logan Dinh, Joyce Do, Stacy Dong, Alexis Dyche, Autumn Dym, Ryan Fan, Richard Feng, Kari Fu, Kayla Fu, David Gatien, Alexander Gonedes, Parth Goyal, Simeon Griffith, Aaron Han, Ethan Huang, Angela Hui, Seoyeon Jang, Chen Jiang, Huiwen Jiang, Melody Keeton, Solara Kim, Reina Kimura, Sophie Kou, Justin Lee, Alessandra Leung, Eric Li, Elsie Lin, Sophia Lin, Sophie Lin, Yuxuan Ling, Catherine Liu, Sarah Liu, Ava Lou, Thea Lu, Alyssa Ma, George Mamakos, Lana Minami, Brianna Minton, Kate Moore, Matthew Nam, Anh Nguyen, Ethan Ocone, Atrasnu Pathak, Polina Popova, Albert Qin, Sophie Qin, Dylan Rhodes, Yuriy Rogachev, Jamie Scanlan, Jason Song, Yilia Song, Saathvik Sowmyanarayanan, Grace Sun, Kayla Tan, Yixuan Tang, Manuel Vizurraga, Lucas (Zihe) Wang, Tiffany Wang, Alice Wu, Mingyu Xie, Andrea Yang, Wenru Yang, Kelvin Ye, Sylvia Ye, Tiffany Yeh, Annie Yuan, Grace Zhang, Nicole Zheng
PIPA
Tianyue (Joyce) Yan, Claire Yang
RECORDER
Agnieszka Sobków
SAXOPHONE
Lev Slobodien Rodriguez, Elijah Travis
SNARE DRUMS
Linjie Shi
TRUMPET
Ricardo Lazaro
VIOLA
Ashley Gil, Libby Herring, Stella Hsu, Justin Kwok
VIOLIN
Daniel Blair, River Brown, Ian Cheung, Liam Chung, Nataliia Danyliak, Cordelia Fredrickson, Jamie Lan, Khanh Le, Isabelle Lee, Sing Shen Lin, Christina Luo, Joseph Sanso, Yvaine Tham, Victoria Zhang
VOCAL
JC Alula, Corey Anderson, Samvith Bhamidipati, Giovanna Chui, Natalie Crayton, Elina Ghosh, Bianca Gutiérrez, Plamen Gyoshev, Alyssa Klein, Henry Lombardo, Maddie Grace McCoy, Gabriella Montero, Aditi Rao, Svetlana Stone, Sara Suzuki, Claire Xiao
DUET
Caitlyn Chang, Matthew Chang, Barbara Durost, Sean Kim, Kaitlyn Gia Lee, Vince Lee, Alessandra Leung, Yuxuan Ling, Alexander Vance, Grace Wang, Michelle Wang, Claire Zhang
TRIO+
Srisley (Yae seul Kim), Alessio Cesari, Nacho Colombini, Beniamino Gambino, Ruiwen Ge, Hyeongjoo Ham, Matthew Hong, Seojeong Huh, Ludwig Izaguirre, Andrew Kim, Kristen Kim, Jacob Lee, Marta Maggio, Alessandro Maniglio, Olivia Park, Junnosuke Yanagisawa
CONGRATULATIONS
These finalists have set themselves apart through their exceptional skills and dedication to their musical pursuits. Their path to this global stage has undoubtedly been marked by relentless practice, sacrifices, and determination, paving the way for future successes in their musical journeys. Earning the recognition of becoming a finalist in the renowned 20th Century Music Competition 2024 is a significant achievement, reflecting the remarkable talent, hard work, and passion of each musician recognized above.
Mark your calendars for the 20th Century Music Competition 2024 results announcement scheduled for June 10th on the Competition’s Results page. The finalists' outstanding performances, available for viewing on the Competition’s YouTube channel, have captivated audiences and set new standards for musical excellence. For detailed information on the Competition’s jury panel, past winners, finalist testimonials, current prizes, and upcoming events, visit the official website: charlestoncompetition.com
